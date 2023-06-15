LUIS SERRATO PERALEZ Share:







December 17, 1955 – June 11, 2023

Luis Serrato Peralez, 67, of Lockhart, Texas passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Born in Martindale, TX on December 17, 1955, he was the son of the late Pablo Peralez and Pola Serrato Peralez. In addition to his parents, Luis was preceded in death by his brothers Jesse Lee and Arturo; sisters Frances, Audelia, and Rosa.

Luis was a man of many trades, known mainly for being a mechanic, farmer, and a fence builder. He worked with his brothers at R-Mac for more than 15 years before going into business for himself. Luis was also a very devout man. He was very giving and helpful; always trying to help everybody he could.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years and 8 months Sylvia Peralez, and his children Luis Gabriel, Alysia Raquel, Valerie Grace, and Savanna Nicole; brothers Pablo, Samuel, Reynaldo, Rogelio, Larry, and Armando; sisters Celia, Virginia, Adela, Mary Helen, Amelia, and Izela; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family; and his beloved cows and chickens.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, Texas. A funeral service will follow shortly after. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be directed to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.