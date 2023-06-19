Collins, Deadman to have special Commerce Hall event Share:







Renowned musician and producer Steven Collins has announced “A Night with Deadman,” a highly anticipated live music event taking place at Commerce Hall in Lockhart on June 23 beginning at 8 p.m. at Commerce Hall, a presentation of Rach & Rhodes Presents.

With a reputation for delivering soul-stirring performances, Collins and Deadman will take the stage to captivate the audience with their remarkable blend of musical styles. From heartfelt folk ballads to electrifying stadium rock anthems, their diverse repertoire promises a dynamic and engaging experience for all in attendance.

In addition to the in-person event, “A Night with Deadman” will be available via a live stream, allowing fans around the world to partake in the musical extravaganza. The three-camera live stream production will provide an immersive viewing experience, bringing the electrifying atmosphere of the concert directly to viewers’ screens.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Live Stream Access: youcantkilladeadman.eventbrite.com

Collins has garnered significant recognition and critical acclaim across the United States, UK, Scandinavia, and Europe for his exceptional musical talent. Collins, along with his band Deadman, achieved a major milestone when their record “Take Up Your Mat and Walk” secured the top spot on the Euro-Americana Chart for two consecutive months. The success of this record has solidified Collins’ position as a musical force to be reckoned with.

Adding to his impressive accolades, Collins showcased his artistry on the main stage at the Peace & Love Concert in Sweden. Joining forces with Garth Hudson, a member of the iconic band, The Band, Collins paid tribute to the legendary Levon Helm. This collaboration further amplified Collins’ reputation as an artist with extraordinary musical prowess.

One of the defining characteristics of Collins’ music is the rich diversity of sounds and styles he seamlessly blends. Collins effortlessly navigates a musical landscape that transcends genre boundaries. However, amidst these stylistic variations, Collins consistently weaves profound themes into his songwriting. His lyrics delve into the depths of hope, redemption, and the broader human experience, resonating deeply with listeners worldwide.

“I believe in the power of music to touch hearts and inspire change,” said Collins. “Through my songs, I strive to capture the essence of meaningful themes and connect with people on a deeper level. Music has the ability to heal, uplift, and bring us together.”