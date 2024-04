Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, April 17

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Landon Blake, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

The PEARL

Rhinestone Renegades 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Close all day for private event

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

DJ Strawberry Jams, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; artwork by Grace Reyer

Sunday, April 21

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford song swap with Samantha Lynn, 2 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Slurp & Sketch with Magikal Megan Workshop, 5-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.