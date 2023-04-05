Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Carol Longmire, Pre-Kindergarten for Lockhart ISD.

What subjects do you teach? “I love teaching emergent literacy to my Pre-K littles.”

Hometown: Lockhart

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I attended Southwest Texas State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with a Kindergarten endorsement and a minor in Early Childhood.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I am proud to teach in the same hometown that I was raised in. I love the fact that in Lockhart ISD we have a Lockheart for People where we are Locked on Excellence and we are always Unlocking Potential in others- all great things to strive for!”

How would your friends describe you? “My family and friends would say that I am fair to a fault.”

What values are most important to you? “I value honesty in a person.”

Talents: “I think my talent is in art, until I see the creativity of my three daughters and realize where the true talent lies.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite books are written and illustrated by Iza Trapani. She takes a nursery rhyme or popular children’s song and extends it into a story to be loved by young and old alike.”

Favorite Music: “I was fortunate to mature into adulthood listening to the wonderful music of the 80’s!”

Hobbies: “I enjoy scrapbooking pictures of family events.”

What brings you hope? “My hope is that by teaching kindness to my Pre-K littles it will lead to a more peaceful, loving world for us all to live in.”

Family: Husband, John; Daughters, Caitlin, Ciara, and Chiann.