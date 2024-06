Shirley Ogg Peralez Share:







January 2, 1954 – June 2, 2024

Shirley Ogg Peralez, 70, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024. A memorial service took place Wednesday, June 5 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.