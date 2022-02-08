Florence Torres Share:







Florence Torres, 76, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on January 31, 2022. She entered this world on July 26, 1945 in Chicago, IL, born to Miguel and Dolores Rodriguez.

She was married to her husband Eusevio Torres Jr for 50 years. Together they had four children.

She worked at Cartwheel Lodge/Chisholm Trail for 31years.

She was the mother everyone wished they had and the one we were blessed to call mom. She ALWAYS loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was especially proud of her grandkids and great grandkids.

She loved playing card games, crossword puzzles, dancing, getting her hair and nails done, watching her novellas, cooking, baking, and taking care of her family.

She has changed the life of so many people. She is leaving behind a legacy of love and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Dolores Torres; son-in-law Jacob ,; son Rene Torres; daughter-in-law Tammy Torres; grandson Gabirel O’Balle; grandson Michael O’Balle; granddaughter Adelena Martinez; granddaughter Alisia Torres; granddaughter Gwen Torres; granddaughter Reanna Torres; granddaughter Adecela Martinez; great-grandson Leo O’Balle; great-grandson Anthony Yruegas; nephew Raul Alvarado; spouse Carmen Alvarado; niece Laura Bravo; nephew Daniel Celestino; niece Darlene Celestino; brother Bobby Rodriguez; Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was Preceded in Death by her beloved husband Eusevio Torres, daughter Christina Silva, son Carlos Torres, grandson Adrian Martinez, her parents and several of her brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Feb 6th at DeLeon Funeral Home from 12noon – 9pm.

Funeral Services will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Feb 7th at 10am. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.