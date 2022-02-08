Ernesto (Ernie) Salazar Jr. Share:







September 29, 1979- January 25, 2022

Ernie was greeted by his family of Angels on January 25, 2022.

He was the eldest of 8 siblings.

Claudia Salazar, Maria Christina Salazar, Alejandro Salazar , Omar Andres Salazar , Laura Isabel Salazar , Antonio Jesus Salazar, Valentina del Rosario Salazar. Ernie leaves behind his lovely wife of 17 years, Antonia Salazar.

He was the son of Ernesto Ibarra Salazar Sr. and Dora Arroyos Salazar whom are both with our heavenly Father.

Ernie went to Johnston high-school, where he had many friends. He had such a magnetic personality and people were so drawn to him. Considered as the class clown he loved to make people laugh.

Ernie graduated and furthered his education at Austin Community College where he studied Business & Management.

Upon completion, Ernie went on to excel in the restaurant business. He worked vigorously toward his dream of starting his very own family business. Always being recognized as a hard worker, he always exceeded to managerial positions where he eagerly thrived to learn everything he could about running a restaurant. This was a passion of his that he stated made him extremely happy and excited.

Ernie was such a humble person who would never turn a soul in need away and often prayed for others more than he prayed for himself, a humble man of God.

Now as Ernie has accepted his Angel wings in Heaven, he will absolutely be missed here on earth.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 PM Friday, February 4, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Salazar’s Family Cemetery (555 Comanche Way, Dale, Texas).