June Day







6/12/1930-2/3/2022

Mrs. June Hardin Day, originally from Oklahoma City, OK, preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Herman F. Day, son James T. Lawrence, daughter by marriage Michelle Day Mitchell, and great grandson Joseph M. Didion.

She is Survived by daughter Georgia A. Swenson and her husband Thomas E. Swenson, daughter Deborah J. Day, daughter- in -law Claudia Sprague Lawrence, son Robert Lawrence and his lifetime partner, Anthony R. Ponce. Beloved Children by marriage Katherine Day Coe, Frank H. Day, John Day, Andrew Day, David Day, and their spouses.

Matriarch of a loving family with over 60 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, who all called her Grandmommy.

Longtime resident of Lockhart, TX and 20-year member of First Lockhart Baptist Church. Served as president of a successful construction business for 35 years, and member of Caldwell County Republican Womens Association. Will be missed by her many cherished friends.

Always a loving friend and comfort to her many pets and rescues. She touched many souls and influenced even more. She will be dearly missed.

A Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday February 12, 2022, beginning 5Pm to 7Pm.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday February 13, at 2PM at First Lockhart Baptist Church 315 W. Prairie Lea St. Lockhart, TX 78644.