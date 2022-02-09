Super Superintendent

Post Register
Local News
Roar Report - LISD News
Kyle Mooty
February 9, 2022
Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada was honored last week as the Region 13 Superintendent of the Year in Austin.
Courtesy Photo
