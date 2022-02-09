Lady Lions to host playoff game Monday Share:







From staff reports

The Lockhart Lady Lions, second in District 17, won a coin flip and will host the first round of the playoffs against Pflugerville Weiss at 7 p.m. Monday night (Feb. 14) at the Lions Den.

Lockhart downed Austin Navarro 39-32 to improve to 14-14 overall and 5-2 in District 17 action.

“I am proud of our Lady Lions for the way we have battled and finished up District play,” said LHS assistant coach Tosha Doherty said. “We concluded our last home game celebrating our three seniors surrounded by a great fan base. There were several players that stepped up and put in big minutes for us. Our point guard, Mylah Johnson, consistently is a reckoning force, and we look forward to this in the playoffs.

“We are ready to attack the rest of the week strong and hit the ground running for the first round of playoffs.”

Johnson finished with. Game-high 17 points against Navarro, followed by Rakaia Walker with 11, Grace Shofle and Melyna Gutierrez 4 each, Destiny Arrazola 2, and Jada Edwards 1.

The Weiss Wolves are 21-14 overall and 10-3 in their district, good enough for third place. Weiss beat Cedar Creek twice this season by a combined 140-19, crushed Bastrop twice, and split two games with Lake Travis.

STANDINGS

Girls 5A III District 17

All District

Anderson 19-15 12-0

Lockhart 14-14 5-2

Travis 4-7 3-2

McCallum 12-13 8-6

Crockett 14-21 7-7

L.A. & Science Aca. 1-11 1-5

Navarro 1-14 1-7

NE Early College 0-9 0-8