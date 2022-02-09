Cherryville heats up again Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

An idea dating more than a decade ago is back on the front burner again as representatives of the Cherryville Project off the intersection of Texas highways 130 and 80, just south of Lockhart and east of San Marcos.

Shannon Livingston, a principal with RREAF Communities, LLC, of Dallas, addressed the Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning, stating how “very excited” he was to be working on the project.

The multi-use project, which totals 3,173 acres, will include single family homes, extended stay, industry, a commercial district, and even a possible school.

Livingston said they were “very close” to reaching an agreement with a possible school and have preliminary plans for two elementary schools and either a middle school or high school.

Wastewater and irrigation plans are being discussed

Commissioner Ed Theriot advised of his concerns of traffic flow at the proposed interchange, which Livingston said the idea is for trucks to stay out of the neighborhoods.

Livingston hopes for all plans to be “hammered out in the next 30 days.”

The name Cherryville comes from developer Ron Cherry.

Another development group is hoping to develop 100 acres off Texas Highway 21 off Misty Lane and Farmers Road, west of Lockhart. A spokesperson for the group said the plans are for 550 family lots.

“We are excited to be in Caldwell County and excited for this project,” said the Misty Farms spokesperson.

In other business:

Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland was appointed as Judge Pro-Tem of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court for 2022.

Hector Rangle, Chief of Emergency Management for Caldwell County, said for the time being the burn ban is off, but he warned that with high winds drying out areas quickly, people should check to see if large burn piles are permitted. There is a possibility of rain Saturday.

A pair of proclamations for February were read by the court.

Commissioner Joe Roland read the Black History Month proclamation for Caldwell County.

County Judge Hoppy Haden also proclaimed February Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month for teens and young adults.

A three-year service agreement between Kologik and Caldwell County regarding the use of COPSync by Caldwell County Constables was tabled until the net Commissioners Court.

Caldwell County Commissioners Court will be moved to Friday, Feb. 18, rather than the previously scheduled Feb. 22.