LHS discovers 2022-24 UIL districts

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School will be headed to a new athletics district that includes last season’s 5A Division 2 football runner-up and just one familiar district opponent from last season, while the basketball Lions will have an entirely new list of district foes.

Texas’ University Interscholastic League announced its 2022-24 reclassification and alignment Thursday morning. All other sports alignments will be released in March, according to Julia Zachary, Communications Coordinator for UIL. Most of the time they will be in the same Basketball and Volleyball districts.

The new districts for LHS includes the following:

FOOTBALL

5A Conference, Division 2

District 13

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Comal Pieper

Kerrville Tivy

Liberty Hill

Lockhart

SA Veterans Memorial

BASKETBALL and VOLLEYBALL

Conference 5A

District 25

Buda Hays

Cedar Park

Kyle Lehman

Leander

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Liberty Hill

Lockhart

“There’s only one team still in our (football) district from last season and that’s Kerrville Tivy,” said Lockhart Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Todd Moebes. “That’ll be our longest road trip.

“Obviously, Liberty Hill is a power. It’s a very competitive district, just like the other was. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every week.”

Liberty Hill lost in the 5A Division 2 state championship in December to South Oak Cliff, 23-14.

The basketball and volleyball leagues are completely new to Lockhart as no team will remain from this season.

“It will be an extremely challenging district,” Moebes said.

Basketball-wise, Leander is the 9th largest school in Texas 5A with 2,202 students. By contrast, Lockhart is ranked 101in 5A by enrollment. The enrollment figures are derived from each school’s ninth grade through 12th grade figures.

Austin Anderson is in Lockhart’s district this season, but it will be moving up from 5A to 6A in the fall.

Buda Hays will be dropping from 6A to 5A and will be in the basketball/volleyball districts for LGHS.

Comal Pieper is moving from 4A to 5A and will be in the Lions’ new football district.

Moebes will meet with new district coaches on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to iron out preliminary schedules.

District schedules cannot be finalized and official until the alignment is finished., according to a release by UIL. The District Assignment Appeals Committee will hear final appeals on Feb. 23. District schedules cannot be officially finalized until Feb. 24. Appeals Information A member school has two opportunities to appeal its district assignment.

Tivy High is 119 miles from Lockhart High School. Other football district schools LHS will face include Comal Pieper (69 miles), Liberty Hill (67 miles), San Antonio Veterans Memorial (52 miles), Bastrop High (33 miles), and Bastrop Cedar Creek (30 miles).

LHS will be the largest school in its new football district with 1,910 students, followed by Bastrop Cedar Creek with 1,890, Liberty Hill 1,778, Comal Pieper 1,750, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 1,716, Bastrop High School 1,564, and Kerrville Tivy 1,502.

In basketball and volleyball, the Lions’ longest district trip will be Liberty Hill at 67 miles, followed by Leander Glenn 60, Leander Rouse 55, Leander High School 54, Cedar Park 50, Buda Hays 21, and Kyle Lehman 16.

Lockhart will be the second-smallest school in its basketball and volleyball districts with 1,910 students. The other schools’ enrollment figures include Leander with 2,202, Kyle Lehman 2,049, Cedar Park 2,005, Leander Glenn 1,991, Buda Hays 1,953, Leander Rouse 1,923, and Liberty Hill with 1,778.