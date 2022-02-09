Lions inks scholarships to continue playing days Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Two football players and one from the softball program were honored at Lockhart High School on National Signing Day (Feb. 2) by a throng of supporters who filled one side of the Lions Den to honor the student-athletes who will be continuing their playing days at the next level.

McKenzie Mendoza, a first baseman for the Lady Lions’ softball squad, will be attending Trinidad State College in Trinidad, Colorado; wide receiver Tay Andrews will be attending Army at West Point, N.Y.; and cornerback/linebacker Jesael Batres is heading to McMurry University in Abilene.

Mendoza was a Second Team All-District player and First Team All-District Academic Selection for former Lockhart Softball Coach Daniel Carnline. According to MaxPreps, Mendoza batted .460 with 16 RBI as a junior for the Lady Lions while playing first base. Trinidad (the Trojans) is just north of the New Mexico state line.

The Lady Lions open softball play this season on Feb. 22 under new head coach Shelby Hughston.

Andrews, a three-year starter for the LHS football team, will play for the Black Knights at the United States Military Academy north of New York City, A team Captain as senior, Andrews had 64 receptions for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for Coach Todd Moebes.

“Tay is a very versatile player who creates matchup issues on the perimeter of a defense,” Moebes said. “He has proved solid leadership for our football team on and off the field. He is a very driven and focused person whose ceiling is very high. I am ecstatic for his opportunity at West Point and look forward to following his future success on and off the field.”

Batres was also a three-year starter for the Lions. His intelligence on the gridiron impressed Moebes. Which he said will help him with the McMurry War Hawks.

“Jes was as intelligent a defensive football player as I have had in quite some time,” Moebes said. “His versatility in being able to play multiple defensive positions helped our football team when he was with us and will help him at McMurry. He has always had a clear vision of playing college football and it is pure joy to see it all come together. There are big things in store for Batres and I look forward to watching his new journey.”