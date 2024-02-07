Lions knock off Lobos for district victory Share:







Collin Hart’s Lockhart Lions pulled off a program sweep against visiting Kyle Lehman on Friday, including a 53-45 win over the Lobos for the first district victory of the season.

Lockhart’s boys also won the Freshman game over Lehman 43-40 behind a 23-point effort from Niko Martinez.

In the varsity victory, freshman Johnny Ford and junior Dareon Loggins scored 14 points each for Lockhart, while senior Cristian Hernandez added 10, sophomore DJ Anthony 8, and junior John Camacho 5.

“You could feel the electricity in the gym throughout the entire game,” Hart said. “I was very excited to see our guys pull this win off. They have worked so hard all district long and to finally get our first district win was huge. We played a complete 4 quarters and executed everything we had worked on going into this game. We really focused on what Lehman did well the first time around and wanted to make them work for everything on offense. We wanted to blitz them on all of their dribble handoffs and ball screen actions, and our guys did an amazing job shutting those actions down.

“I am proud of how far we have come to this point in the year, and we look like a completely different team from where we started back in September in the fall league. We will enjoy this win and are getting right back to work.”

Lockhart returned to action Tuesday at Leander High School. The Lions will be back at home Friday with Buda Hays coming to the Lions Den. The varsity tips off at 7 p.m.