Lions’ Color Guard teams excel

LISD

All three Lockhart ISD’s Color Guard squads placed at last week’s first competition of the year.

Both the Lockhart Junior High Cadets JV and Varsity teams both placed 1st in their respective classifications. This was the JV team’s first competition as a team and the Varsity team has been undefeated since its inception.

The Lockhart High School Color Guard was promoted into a higher level of classification after its bronze medalist performance at last year’s state championships. This is a class that this team has never been in before and they received 2nd place with the highest score from a first competition in school history.

All three teams put on incredible performances and we can’t wait to see where this season will take them! #ExpeditionExceLLence

Lockhart Color Guard is coached by Sergeo Rodriguez.