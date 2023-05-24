SNHU announces Winter 2023 President’s and Dean’s lists Share:







SNHU

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE –Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced the following students as being named to the Winter 2023 President’s and Dean’s lists. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sara Abrego of Dale

Diamond Kuhns of Red Rock

Garrett Hunnicutt of Luling

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Natalie Mullin of Lockhart