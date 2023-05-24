Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Amanda Neal, 10th and 11th grades.

What subjects do you teach? World History, U.S. History, Cheer.

Hometown: Paige, Texas.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Graduated from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a bachelors of Arts History.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “Knowing that I made a difference in my students’ lives even if it had nothing to do with History.”

How would your friends describe you? “Passionate, blunt, generous, fierce, will drop anything to help someone in need. Sticks up for the little person. ”

What values are most important to you? “Treat others the way you want to be treated because you never know what someone is going through.”

Talents: “I can still keep up with my cheer students and multi-task, especially when you’re a teacher.”

Favorite Books: “Any book written by Melissa de la Cruz.“

Favorite Music: “Country and Classic.”

Hobbies: “Gardening and baking.”

What brings you hope? “Everyday is a new day so no matter what happens today, tomorrow can always make a change.”

Family: “I am married to my high school sweetheart, Kenneth Powell. It will be 2 years in June. I also have two dogs Teddy, who is one, and Pearl is 9.”