Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 24

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Krueger, 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Oregon Wine Class: enjoy six side-by-side tastings from classic Willamette producers. Cost of class includes small bites provided by Oregon growers, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Richard Watson, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Commerce Hall

Plum Creek Records presents The Tender Things, Night Glitter, and Littler Mazarn, 8-11:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny‘s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Burrito Seagull, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Melissa Engleman & Hillary York song swap, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Load Off Fanny‘s

Jenny Saad, 7-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Load Off Fanny‘s

Slyfoot, 3-6 p.m.

Old Pal

Will Southern, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

Commerce Hall

Jenny & the Componies, free who with two-step lessons, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

The PEARL

Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.