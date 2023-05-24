Lockhart High School scholarships Share:







Jocelyn Adeyeye – Progressive Club ($700), UTSA Bold Promise ($26,220)

Trinity Alexander – Bobcat Promise ($47,440)

Aimee Amaya – United States Marine Corps ($180,000)

Santiago Ayala – Tumlinson Electric ($2,000), Bobcat Promise ($47,440)

Ethan Barnett – Undergraduate Athletic Scholar Award ($3,000), Undergraduate Athletic Scholar Award ($4,000)

Steiley Beggs – FFA-Booster Club ($5,333), Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence ($2,500)

Toby Bethel – Texas State Achievement Scholarship ($8,000)

Mariah Brown – 1977 Lockhart High Scholarship-Earmine Carter ($1,500)

Johnathan Carrillo – Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($750)

Allie Castillo – Texas Bluebonnet Girls State Program ($250)

Tanner Castillo – TLU Presidential Scholarship ($92,000), Caldwell Cunty Retired Teachers Association ($1,200), Clear Fork Elementary Alumni Scholarship ($750), The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500), El Futuro Scholarship ($500), Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500), Lockhart Evening Lions Club (TBA), Lytton Springs Masonic Lodge ($1,000), Mary Barron Canning Sanders Endowed Scholarship ($500)

Yulissa Castillo Valero – CD Marshall Award-Science ($500)

Carter Colman – Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690/J.L. Buckley Scholarships ($1,500), Lockhart Chapter No. 210 Order of the Eastern Star Mrs. Lonie Brite Memorial Scholarship ($500)

Jamayla Coleman – Lockhart Kiwanis Club Scholarship (1,000), Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (1,000), Progressive Club ($700), Ira Guyton Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Louisiana State University Merit Scholarship ($82,000), District 1 Pride Scholarship ($800)

Marilyn Davis – Presidential Scholarship ($36,000)

Ruby Dominguez – 4:12 Kids ($1,500)

Hunter Dunn – Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500)

Taylor Eason – Lockhart Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000)

Annelise Epperson-Jones – Triity University Murchison Scholarship ($128,000)

Roman Estrada – Distinguished Presidential Scholarship ($2,500), UTSA Merit Scholarship ($8,000), UTSA Bold Promise ($26,220), UTSA Bold Promise Housing Scholarship ($9,000)

Amryss Flores – Caldwell County Texas Exes ($1,000), The Juan M. Torres Excellence in Teaching Memorial Scholarship ($10,000), Warren P. Kirksey Class of ’56 & Caldwell County A&M Club Scholarship ($1,000), Terry Foundation Scholarship ($100,000)

Cybil Flores – Caldwell County Go Texas Award ($3,000), The Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of the International Beta Sigma Phi Sorority ($1,000)

James Franco – Lockhart Athletic Booster Club Scholarship ($500), Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($5,000), Patricia J Kirksey Endowment Scholarship ($1,000), SullRoss Scholarship ($4,800), Woodmen of the World Scholarship (TBA), American Legion Post #41 ($1,000)

Angela Galindo – Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($7,500), Dell Scholars ($20,000), HLS Rodeo Exhibitor Scholarship ($20,000)

Derek Gannon – LTC Scholarship ($1,000), COBA Business Ambassador’s Program ($9,000), John C. Stephens Award ($72,000), ACU Band Scholarship ($16,000), R.L. Money Chancellor’s Award ($80,000)

Alejandra Godinez-Vasquez – U.S. Army ($181, 750)

Christy Gonzalez – Lockhart Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000), UT Scholarship ($3,000)

Alyana Green – Progressive Club ($700), Fannie Bowzer and Gomillion Byars Scholarship Fund ($700)

Eric Hernandez Madrid – CD Marshall Award-Math ($500)

Grant Hinckley – FFA-Booster Club Scholarship/The Allen McKee Memorial LFFA Scholarship ($5,333), Emma Lue and Paul Mohle Scholarship ($500), Clear Fork Elementary Alumni Scholarship ($750), Big Tex Scholarship ($6,000), Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence ($2,500), American Junior Simbrah Roundup Scholarship ($1,500), Johnny Hazlett Memorial Scholarship ($2,500)

Treveon Hopkins – Athletic Scholarship/Texas Lutheran University ($128,000)

James Hutcheson – CD Marshall Award-Language Arts ($500), Texas State Achievement Scholarship ($96,000)

Diante Jackson – Lockhart Classroom Teachers’ Association ($500)

Mylah Johnson – Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500), Progressive Club ($700)

Nathaniel Key – Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500)

Justin Lane – The Luling Foundation Trade Scholarship ($1,000), Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($4,000)

Jessica Langford-Nichols – CD Marshall Award-History ($500), Caldwell County Texas Exes ($1,000)

Erick Lara Barrientos – Lockhart Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,000), El Futuro Scholarship ($500) Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence ($2,500), Terrell County Scholarship ($3,900), Caldwell County Chapter Scholarship ($1,000), University of Texas Award ($1,500), The Presidential Scholarship ($80,000), Caldwell County Texas Exes ($1,000), The Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of the International Beta Sigma Phi Sorority ($1,000)

Leonel Lopez – Henry T Rainey American Legion Auxiliary ($1,500), Lockhart Youth Soccer Association ($350), District 1 Pride Scholarship ($800), Lockhart Evening Lions Club (TBA), Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence ($2,500), Bluebonnet Elementary PTA Kristen Hartmann Memorial Scholarship ($500)

Allison Lowe – Texas State Distinguished Scholarship ($16,000)

Analaura Maldonado – Lockhart Driving School Scholarship ($500)

Vivanna Massaro – Caldwell County A&M Club Endowment ($1,000)

Morgan Masur – Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690/J.L. Buckley Scholarships ($1,500), Lockhart Chapter No. 210 Order of the Eastern Star Mrs. Lonie Brite Memorial Scholarship ($500), Grace Lutheran Preschool Scholarship ($250), Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($750), Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500), Johnny Hazlett Memorial Scholarship ($2,500), Lytton Springs Masonic Lodge ($1,000), FFA-Booster Club Scholarship/The Allen McKee Memorial LFFA Scholarship ($5,333), Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($6,500)

Sean McKinney – Progressive Club ($700), Fannie Bowzer and Gomillion Byars Scholarship Fund ($700)

Alondra Mendoza – Bobcat Promise ($32,000), Texas Bluebonnet Girls State program ($250)

Gunnar Moore – U.S. Army Reserves ($234,000), Tarleton University, Honors Scholarship ($7,000)

Mckenna Parra – Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($750), The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Memorial Scholarship ($500)

Emily Pendergrass – Constable Smitty Terrell Memorial Scholarship ($300), Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($6,500), Bluebonnet Elementary PTA Kristen Hartmann Memorial Scholarship ($500), Caldwell County Area Aggie Mom Club Scholarship ($500), Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association ($1,200), Lockhart Kiwanis Club ($1,000), Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County ($500), The Luling Foundation Healthcare Scholarship ($2,000), American Legion Post #41 ($1,000)

Leah Peralez – Entrepreneurship Scholars Program Award ($1,000), Lockhart Kiwanis Club ($1,000)

Julian Perez – Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($1,000)

Hannah Ramos – Texas State Merit Scholarship ($4,000), The St. Davids Neil Koureck Scholarship ($7,500), The Reed Brantley Parr Presidential Endowment ($1,000)

Ariana Rodriguez – Lockhart Youth Soccer Association ($350), Bluebonnet Elementary PTA Kristen Hartmann Memorial Scholarship ($500)

Nicholas Sifuentes – Lockhart Athletic Booster Club ($500), Grace Lutheran Preschool Scholarship ($250), Constable Smitty Terrell Memorial Scholarship ($700), Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($750), Caldwell County Go Texan Award ($4,000)

Jesus Silva – Texas State University Achievement Award ($7,000)

Julian Vazquez – Canning Excellence in Engineering ($1,000)

Juan Ventura-Torres – Texas State Merit Scholarship ($32,000)

Emily Yanez-Noyola – Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County ($500)

Nicole Zamora – Patricia J Kirksey Endowment Scholarship ($1,000), Caldwell County Go Texas Award ($5,000), TAMU Support Award ($700), Lockhart Evening Lions Club ($1,000), Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($1,000)

TOTAL — $2,017,269