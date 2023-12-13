Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 14
Load Off Fanny’s
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
Old Pal
Daniel Thomas Phipps, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 15
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Gary Kyle with Ian Tonroy, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Graham Wilkinson band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 16
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Broken Arrow with Junction Band, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Josh Baca & The Hot Tamales, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 17
Load Off Fanny’s
Ethan Ford with Samantha Lynn, 1-3 p.m.
The PEARL
Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday Dec. 20
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
* * *
* — Tickets required
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.