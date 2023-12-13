Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 13

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Daniel Thomas Phipps, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Gary Kyle with Ian Tonroy, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkinson band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Broken Arrow with Junction Band, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Josh Baca & The Hot Tamales, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford with Samantha Lynn, 1-3 p.m.

The PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 20

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.