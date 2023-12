Letters to Santa Share:







Franklin (8) and Charlie (6) Hodges, the sons of Ben and Jenn Hodges (owners of Fiddler’s Green Music Shop), place their Letters to Santa in the Santa mailbox outside of the Lockhart Post-Register at 111 S. Church St. All letters received at the LPR will be forwarded to the North pole. The LPR will be publishing letters from local children in the Dec. 21 issue. Photo by Kyle Mooty