Lions capture first XC meet of season

LISD

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team traveled to the Yoakum City Park last weekend to kick off the 2024 season. Lockhart won the meet against seven other schools from south central Texas with a score of 32 points.

Goliad finished second with 64 points, Yoakum placed third with 74 points, followed by Rockport-Fulton fourth with 85, Sacred Heart fifth at 106, St. Paul Catholic sixth at 130, Shiner seventh at 195 points, and Schulenburg in eighth place with a score of 200.

Lockhart was led individually by a pair of sophomores. Ethan Herrera was the overall individual champion as he covered the 2.2-mile course in a time of 12 minutes and seconds. A total of 62 runners competed in the race. Ivan Gonzales was the second Lion finisher in the race, as he finished third overall in 12:38.

Freshman Irving Ferretiz placed seventh overall in 13:05.

“We are so fortunate to have a freshman who could come in, and on day one is a varsity runner,” LHS Head Coach Scott Hippensteel said.

Juniors Paul Munoz and Connor Zea rounded out the top five scoring for Lockhart. Both were running for the first time ever on varsity. Munoz placed 10th in 13:50, and Zea was 11th in 13:52.

Also running on varsity was sophomore Keaton Archer, 27th in 15:48, and Nathan Hernandez placed 44th in 19:25.

The Lockhart Lion JV placed fourth of five teams. Junior Hayden Brast placed 13th in 16:16, newcomer and senior Andrew Coneche placed 16th in 17:18, Ethan Gamez 17th in 17:21, James Peterson 19th place in 17:31, and Liam Moctezuma 26th place in 21:19.

The Lions finished the 2023 season with a District Runner-up, a Regional Runner-up, and a 22nd trip to the State Championship. The 2023 team was dominated by eight senior runners.

After graduation, Lockhart is basically starting over. Only two runners returned from last year who had any Varsity experience. Sophomores Ethan Herrera and Ivan Gonzales ran on the varsity last year and will be the leaders of the 2024 team.

With that being said, the Lion harriers had a solid summer of training and have forged together a very young team to represent Lockhart High School this fall.

Lockhart will be traveling to Beeville on Saturday, Aug. 24, for its second meet of the season.

Yoakum Bulldog XC Invitational

Lockhart Varsity Boys Results

1. Ethan Herrera, 12:02

3. Ivan Gonzales, 12:38

7. Irving Ferretiz, 13:05

11. Paul Munoz, 13:50

13. Conner Zea, 13:52

35. Keaton Archer, 15:48

57. Nathaniel Hernandez, 19:25

Lockhart JV Boys Results

Hayden Brast, 16:16

Andrew Coneche, 17:18

Ethan Gamez, 17:21

James Peterson, 17:31

Liam Moctezuma, 21:19

Lockhart Junior High Boys Results

Eli Estrada, 10:12

Derek Morgan, 11:09

Kingston Metzler, 11:18

Koen Cox, 11:30

Callen Fletcher, 11:34

Nicholas Munoz, 12:14

Varsity Team Results

1. Lockhart, 32

2. Goliad, 64

3. Yoakum, 74

4. Rockport-Fulton, 85

5. Sacred Heart, 106

6. St. Paul Catholic, 130

7. Shiner, 195

8. Schulenburg, 200

JV Team Results

1. Palacios, 30

2. Yoakum, 49

3. Rockport-Fulton, 58

4. Lockhart, 91

5. Moultan, 101

Junior High Team Results

1. St. Paul Catholic, 25

2. Lockhart, 42

3. St. Anthony Saints, 63

4. Sacred Heart, 85