Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach and at which school: Sonya Teves, Foundational Learning Teacher K-5 at Clear Fork Elementary School.
What subjects do you teach: Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies
Hometown: I grew up in Laredo.
Where did you graduate? Texas State University with a degree in Social Work.
Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite part about teaching is seeing the growth from my students on a daily basis.”
How would your friends describe you? “Trustworthy, hardworking, honest, team player.”
What values are important to you? “Respect, Trust, Honesty.”
Talents: “Decorating, Dancing, and being creative.”
Favorite Books: “Nicholas Sparks Books”
Favorite Music: “Contemporary / Pop.”
Hobbies: “I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also enjoy venturing out to new places.”
What Inspires You? “My biggest inspiration comes from my family”
Family: “I enjoy my time with my wonderful husband, Stephen and my two boys, Matthew and Joshua, and our dog, Doc. They are my whole world.”