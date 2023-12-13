Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Sonya Teves, Foundational Learning Teacher K-5 at Clear Fork Elementary School.

What subjects do you teach: Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies

Hometown: I grew up in Laredo.

Where did you graduate? Texas State University with a degree in Social Work.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite part about teaching is seeing the growth from my students on a daily basis.”

How would your friends describe you? “Trustworthy, hardworking, honest, team player.”

What values are important to you? “Respect, Trust, Honesty.”

Talents: “Decorating, Dancing, and being creative.”

Favorite Books: “Nicholas Sparks Books”

Favorite Music: “Contemporary / Pop.”

Hobbies: “I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also enjoy venturing out to new places.”

What Inspires You? “My biggest inspiration comes from my family”

Family: “I enjoy my time with my wonderful husband, Stephen and my two boys, Matthew and Joshua, and our dog, Doc. They are my whole world.”