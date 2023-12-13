Lions fall in three or four games at Navarro Classic Share:







LISD

Lockhart Basketball played in the Navarro Classic last weekend, finishing 1-3 — losing to San Antonio Kennedy 61-50, losing to Navarro 52-42, losing to San Antonio Lanier, and picking up a win against Hallettsville 57-38.

The Lions were back in action at home on Tuesday against Floresville.

“Tournaments are good for our guys to get a chance to get out there and compete,” Lockhart Head Coach Colin Hart said. “They are gaining so much experience and helping build confidence in some of our younger guys. They don’t get a chance to feel bad for themselves because they have to turn around and get prepared for the next opportunity. We are trying to get healthy before the start of district which starts next week (Dec. 19) against Cedar Park.”

Here are the Lions’ leaders from each game of the tournament:

vs. San Antonio Kennedy

Johnny Ford (freshman), 18 points

DJ Anthony (sophomore), 16 points

Cristian Hernandez (senior), 6 points

Vs. Navarro

Johnny Ford, 12 points

Cristian Hernandez, 10 points

vs. Lanier

Johnny Ford, 11 points

DJ Anthony, 8 points

Elijah Santana, (junior), 6 points

John Camacho (junior), 6 points

Brady Stephenson, (senior), 6 points

vs. Hallettsville

DJ Anthony, 20 points

Johnny Ford, 12 points

Cristian Hernandez, 8 points

Jordan Ortiz (junior), 5 points

Prior to the tournament, Lockhart fell to San Marcos, 80-35.

“San Marcos is a well-coached team with some tough guards,” Hart said.

DJ Anthony led the way with 9 points, followed by Johnny Ford and Jacob Salas with 6 each, Jay Villalobos with 3 (all in the first quarter before he sat due to an injury), and Jordan Ortiz and Roman Moreno with 2 each.

Lockhart’s Freshman and Junior Varsity teams also lost to San Marcos.