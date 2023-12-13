Lockhart wins pair of nailbiters Share:







LPR staff

The Lockhart Lady Lions edged Canyon Lake at the Lion’s Den, 47-46, when Marissa Sosa made a free throw with 11 seconds remaining.

Lockhart also won a thriller over Lampasas, 40-37, at the Taylor Showcase.

Elizabeth Harris’ Lady Lions are 10-7 on the season heading into Tuesday’s district opener against Class 5A No. 6 Hays.

Against Canyon Lake, Rakaia Walker had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Alyssa Martinez had 8 points and 6 steals, Lizzie Staton 8 points, and Victoria Morales 8 rebounds .

Walker made the All-tournament team at the Taylor Showcase, while Ayva Davila made the All-tournament JV team. Lockhart’s JV went undefeated at the Taylor Showcase.