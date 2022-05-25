Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter runs weekly on the Post-Register’s website at www.Post-register.Com.

May 16

00:19:38 hwy 183 n, reckless driving | closed call jsalinas 8241

00:49:55 300 blk arrow ln fire alarm | closed call jsalinas 8242

02:16:37 4500 blk fm 1185 Dale, suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8220

02:41:27 fm 1854, suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8242

02:56:19 fm 1854 suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8242

03:01:27 fm 672 traffic stop | arrest made jsalinas 8242

05:10:28 state park rd illegally parked vehicle | made secure jsalinas 8242

06:29:55 san marcos hwy San Marcos, reckless driving | closed call jsalinas 8203

06:54:37 3800 blk fm 671 Luling, loose livestock | closed call lhiles

07:03:16 5600 blk fm 86 loose livestock | follow up lhiles 8211

07:18:48 200 blk political rd Lockhart, loose livestock | closed call zsikes 8213

08:26:57 5600 blk fm 86 Luling, follow up investigation | closed call lhiles 8260

08:36:03 100 blk county view rd Lockhart, animal in trap | closed call zsikes 8261

09:18:43 homann rd Dale, loose livestock | closed call lbarrios 8260

09:22:52 2400 blk jolly rd Maxwell, stray dog | closed call zsikes 8260

09:43:37 200 blk hidden path rd Lockhart, stray dog | unable to locate zsikes 8261

10:12:43 wilson st, stolen vehicle | closed call lhiles 8210

10:20:54 600 blk buck branch rd waelder, public service-aco | closed call lbarrios 8261

10:59:05 1200 blk reed creek dr harwood, disturbance | closed call lhiles 8211

11:17:15 2500 blk fm 3158 Lockhart, stray dog | closed call lhiles 8260

11:26:35 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart, warrant service | closed call lhiles 8213

11:54:38 500 blk camino real Kyle, follow up investigation | closed call zsikes

12:09:48 100 blk 3rd st Maxwell, criminal trespass | closed call zsikes 8213

12:40:28 1800 blk sandy ranch rd harwood, alarm residence | no report zsikes 8210

13:03:19 400 blk old colony line rd Dale, civil matter | no report zsikes civ 2

13:43:47 stairtown rd Luling, loose livestock | closed call zsikes 8261

14:19:27 100 blk colt cir, civil matter | closed call lhiles civ 2

14:37:58 1300 blk monte vista dr Lockhart, civil matter | closed call lhiles civ 2

14:44:32 stueve ln , assist motorist | no report mramirez civ 2

14:51:03 500 blk barth rd Dale, livestock complaint | no report zsikes

15:03:36 800 blk oak trail dr Lockhart, suspicious person | closed call lhiles 8213

15:03:52 300 blk arrow ln Luling, ems call | no report mramirez

15:08:58 5400 blk taylorsville rd dale, warrant service | closed call zsikes 2403

15:35:15 700 blk young ln seawillow, animal in trap | closed call zsikes

16:07:36 hwy 183 n Lockhart, reckless driving | closed call zsikes

16:18:20 1300 Blk FM 672 , WELFARE CONCERN | CLOSED CALL ZSIKES

16:31:41 700 Blk EDWARD GARY ST SAN MARCOS, HARASSMENT | CLOSED CALL MRAMIREZ 8213

16:40:33 HWY 80 LULING, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | UNABLE TO LOCATE ZSIKES

16:42:12 1600 Blk FOXGLOVE DR LOCKHART, FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION | CLOSED CALL LHILES CID 2

16:57:41 1200 Blk REED DR DR LOCKHART, WARRANT SERVICE | CLOSED CALL LBARRIOS

16:59:56 HWY 80 LOCKHART, MULTIPLE CALLERS FOR ACTIVE CALL | NO REPORT MRAMIREZ

17:00:26 1200 Blk REED DR LOCKHART, WARRANT SERVICE | CLOSED CALL LBARRIOS

17:03:03 FM 1322, CITIZEN CONTACT | CLOSED CALL LHILES 8210

17:03:56 HWY 80 WIRELESS-GUADALUPE C, MULTIPLE CALLERS FOR ACTIVE CALL | NO REPORT MRAMIREZ

17:46:23 FM 86 DALE, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | CLOSED CALL MRAMIREZ 8224

18:46:01 1200 Blk REED DR LOCKHART, CRIMINAL TRESPASS | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8223

18:55:44 1200 Blk OLD BASTROP RD MARTINDALE, MULTIPLE CALLERS FOR ACTIVE CALL | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA

18:59:31 1200 Blk REED DR DR LOCKHART, WARRANT SERVICE | NO REPORT ZSIKES

19:30:26 SH 130 LOCKHART, ASSIST MOTORIST | CLOSED CALL ASALVATIERRA 8223

21:07:55 1200 Blk HIDDEN OAK RD DALE, CHILD CUSTODY DISPUTE | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8223

21:27:04 SEAWILLOW RD LOCKHART, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | UNABLE TO LOCATE ASALVATIERRA 8224

21:28:57 OLD LULING RD LOCKHART, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | UNABLE TO LOCATE ASALVATIERRA 8224

21:39:18 FM 1322 LOCKHART, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | UNABLE TO LOCATE ASALVATIERRA 8224

22:12:37 FM 1322 LOCKHART, TX ASSIST MOTORIST | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8224

May 17

00:30:04 1000 Blk EE PIERCE ST ST LUILNG, SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8220

00:44:54 FM 2720 LOCKHART, WELFARE CONCERN | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8223

00:57:42 SESH 130 KYLE, RECKLESS DRIVING | UNABLE TO LOCATE ASALVATIERRA 8220

01:21:14 HWY 183 SB LOCKHART, ASSIST MOTORIST | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8220

03:04:27 4500 Blk FM 1185 DALE, SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8220

03:18:21 FM 86 DALE, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | NO REPORT ASALVATIERRA 8224

06:51:57 10700 Blk NN HWY 183 HWY MUSTANG RIDGE, STRAY DOG | FOLLOW UP LHILES

07:17:35 7100 Blk STATE PARK RD LOCKHART, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | CLOSED CALL LHILES 8211

08:17:23 1300 Blk SEAWILLOW RD LOCKHART, STRAY DOG | NO REPORT ZSIKES 8261

08:44:01 6100 Blk FM 2720 MAXWELL, EMS CALL | CLOSED CALL LHILES SQUAD 1108

8:56:13 11730 Blk SHWY 183 S HWY LULING, STOLEN VEHICLE | CLOSED CALL ZSIKES 8211

09:19:54 2200 Blk WILLIAMSON RD RD LOCKHART, CIVIL MATTER | CLOSED CALL LHILES 7108

09:35:06 100 Blk MORNING MIST DALE, THEFT PRIOR | CLOSED CALL LHILES 8213

09:39:57 100 Blk OLD COLONY LINE RD DALE, EMS CALL | CLOSED CALL LHILES

09:43:54 100 Blk ROOTS RD MARTINDALE, PUBLIC SERVICE-ACO | NO REPORT ZSIKES 8213

09:57:53 38 Blk SKYRIDGE DR MARTINDALE, WELFARE CONCERN | CLOSED CALL LHILES 2305

11:00:37 47 Blk MESQUITE ST ST MAXWELL, CIVIL MATTER | CLOSED CALL MRAMIREZ 2305

11:06:49 18 Blk SKYCREST DR MARTINDALE, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS | CLOSED CALL MRAMIREZ 8261

11:10:14 400 Blk LAREDO ST LOCKHART, CIVIL MATTER | NO REPORT MRAMIREZ

11:12:25 1200 Blk REED DR DOCKHART, LIVESTOCK COMPLAINT | CLOSED CALL MRAMIREZ 8261

13:26:01 700 Blk SPOKE HOLLOW RD LOCKHART, EMS CALL | NO REPORT MRAMIREZ

13:47:01 1500 Blk SMAIN ST S ST LOCKHART, CIVIL MATTER | CITATION LHILES 2101

14:06:14 100 Blk ELM ST CIVIL MATTER | CITATION ISSUED LHILES 2101

14:08:22 HWY 80 TRAFFIC STOP | CITATION MRAMIREZ 6B1004

14:34:02 3100 Blk PETTYTOWN RD DALE, LOOSE LIVESTOCK | CLOSED CALL LHILES 8261

15:00:14 10700 blk nn hwy 183 mustang ridge, verbal disturbance | closed call lhiles mr 1

15:16:29 36 blk alaska rd rd kyle, mental subject | closed call mramirez 8213

15:50:35 92 blk brook rd rd luling, welfare concern | closed call mramirez 8210

16:09:20 fm 110 martindale, motor vehicle crash | no report mramirez

17:13:18 4500 blk old mcmahan rd lockhart, suicidal subject | closed call lhiles 8211

22-05-1512 05/17/2022 17:53:24 900 blk longhollow rd dale, tx ems call | closed call mramirez

18:49:10 fm 1185 l.ockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8223

18:54:23 fm 1984 maxwell, water leak | no report asalvatierra 8211

18:55:21 6200 blk fm713 mcmahan, livestock complaint | no report zsikes 8224

19:30:33 amy ln san marcos, discharge firearms | unable to locate zsikes 8223

20:07:17 300 blk dale oaks ln dale, deadly conduct | report taken asalvatierra 8220

20:16:20 200 blk bluebonnet rd lockhart, ems call | no report asalvatierra eng 1108

20:21:30 maverick dr dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223

20:50:36 600 blk fm 1979 martindale, ems call | report taken asalvatierra 8224

21:41:53 fm 672 dale, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8223

23:13:07 fm 672 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra

may 18

00:38:51 300 blk witter rd lockhart, ems call | closed call asalvatierra

03:21:05 4500 blk fm 1185 dale, suspicious vehicle | arrest made asalvatierra 8220

03:24:41 fm 86 dale, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra 8224

05:23:16 green acre dr dale, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8223

05:30:34 100 blk carter rd dale, suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8231

06:55:23 2300 blk ss colorado st lockhart, assist motorist | no report mramirez 8203

07:15:11 800 blk pebblestone rd dale, livestock complaint | no report mramirez

7:37:49 fm 672 dale, loose livestock | no report mramirez 8231

08:09:38 1200 blk reed dr dr lockhart, warrant service | no report mramirez 8243

08:58:41 3600 blk callihan rd rd prairie lea, civil matter | no report mramirez 8231

09:48:03 2200 blk nwfm 713 – nw sector rosanky, reckless driving | no report mramirez 8243

09:56:39 100 blk smitty ln lockhart, criminal trespass | no report mramirez 8205

10:07:13 4800 blk nhwy 183 n hwy lockhart, runaway | no report mramirez

10:16:05 5000 blk fm 1854 dale, odor investigation | no report mramirez

11:01:10 500 blk hillview dr dale, stray dog | no report mramirez 8261

1:04:53 3600 blk dale ln dale, follow up investigation | no report mirez 8243

11:13:48 10546 blk fm 1854 dale, ems call | no report lbarrios

14:37:59 black ankle rd lockhart, grass fire | no report mramirez

14:53:55 37 blk william evans st san marcos, information | no report mramirez

15:02:35 300 blk main st martindale, alarm medical | no report lbarrios

15:05:10 2900 blk chalk rd rd harwood, stray cat | no report mramirez

15:17:08 19487 blk camino real kyle, livestock impound | no report mramirez 8261

16:23:41 hwy 80 luling, reckless driving | no report mramirez

16:26:03 u300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, information | no report mramirez

17:06:22 600 blk ee pierce st st luling, refer to other agency | no report mramirez

17:19:58 camino real mustang ridge, grass fire | no report mramirez

17:22:58 7500 blk ncamino real – n sector dale, multiple callers for active call | no

report mramirez

17:24:16 1200 blk reed dr lockhart, warrant service | no report mramirez 8243

17:50:18 hwy 183 sb dale, reckless driving | no report mramirez

18:30:23 fm 3158 luling, loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8242

18:53:24 100 blk main st maxwell, ems call | closed call aross

22-05-1607 05/18/2022 20:21:52 5400 blk pettytown rd suspicious vehicle | unable to locate aross 8242

20:22:30 seawillow rd lockhart, reckless driving | closed call aross

20:28:28 arabian stallion run dale, juvenile complaint | unable to locate aross 8241

20:42:51 track rd red rock, fire-brush | closed call aross

20:46:47 100 blk swupper cedar hollow rd – sw sect rd red rock, multiple callers for active call | closed call aross

21:00:55 sh 130 , assist motorist | closed call aross 8241

21:35:42 500 blk rustler pass kyle, ems call | closed call aross

22:47:38 400 blk thompson rd red rock, hit and run | closed call aross 8241

may 19

01:15:20 13318 blk fm 86 dale, alarm business | closed call aross 8242

01:26:32 600 blk sewestwood rd lockhart, threats | closed call aross 8242

02:04:55 camino real buda, loose livestock | closed call aross 8241

02:59:23 17545 blk camino real mustang ridge, suspicious vehicle | closed call aross 8240

04:47:44 hwy 304 debris in roadway | unable to locate aross 8242

04:54:34 100 blk lady bug ln ln martindale, ems call | closed call aross

06:30:17 fm 2001 loose livestock | closed call aross

06:57:28 mustang meadow run lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report mramirez 8231

07:21:53 200 blk grouse ln dale, public service-aco | no report mramirez 8261

08:01:43 s colorado st lockhart, traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 2107

08:15:02 12943 blk hwy 142 hwy martindale, disturbance | closed call mramirez 6b1004

08:21:20 12251 blk camino real kyle, animal in trap | no report lbarrios

08:23:05 2900 blk chalk rd rd harwood, follow up investigation | no report mramirez

08:43:30 600 blk longhollow rd dale, lift assist | no report mramirez

09:02:17 3300 blk sese river rd martindale, stray dog | no report mramirez

09:10:29 silver mine rd dale, civil matter | no report mramirez 8243

09:21:44 old luling rd lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate lbarrios 8261

10:21:08 hwy 80 fentress, reckless driving | no report mramirez

10:22:03 1700 blk ss colorado st lockhart, warrant service | no report lbarrios cso 6

10:27:22 1200 blk reed dr lockhart, information | no report mramirez 8231

10:43:51 east fm 20 dale, loose livestock | no report mramirez

11:14:15 13501 blk fm 1854 dale, fraud-money | no report mramirez 8231

11:26:15 13501 blk fm 1854 dale, fraud-money | cancel/disregard lbarrios

12:24:33 state park rd lockhart, assist motorist | no report mramirez 8231

12:42:31 200 blk harrier dr dale, animal welfare concern | no report mramirez

13:15:44 100 blk camino real uhland, public service-aco | no report mramirez 8261

13:58:07 1400 blk mlk jr industrial blvd lockhart, civil matter | no report mramirez 2107

14:13:50 1800 blk ss colorado st lockhart, found property | no report lbarrios cid 2

14:16:23 9600 blk eeast fm 20, fire-brush | cancel/disregard lbarrios

14:18:26 2300 blk eeast fm 20 dale, mutual aid | no report mramirez

14:25:27 9700 blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, vehicle in roadway | no report lbarrios 8243

14:26:44 2100 blk windsor blvd lockhart, civil matter | no report mramirez 2107

15:37:18 8500 blk fm 1854 dale, illegal dumping | no report lbarrios

15:44:46 schuelke rd kyle, stray dog | no report mramirez 8261

15:48:16 9300 blk hwy 142 hwy maxwell, stray dog | no report mramirez 8261

15:51:14 200 blk ssouth ln – nw sector ln lockhart, reckless driving | no report mramirez

16:35:09 3700 blk san marcos hwy luling, civil matter | no report lbarrios 8243

16:39:38 2600 blk westwood rd lockhart, civil matter | no report lbarrios 8243

17:41:37 fm 1854 dale, theft | no report mramirez 8241

17:46:45 1200 blk reed dr lockhart, follow up investigation | no report mramirez

18:30:11 2300 blk williamson rd lockahrt, ems call | no report mramirez

18:31:48 hwy 80 luling, loose livestock | unable to locate mramirez 8242

18:50:23 100 blk misty dr stray dog | closed call jsalinas 8241

22-05-1693 05/19/2022 19:39:07 arabian stallion run, juvenile complaint | unable to locate aross 8241

19:44:22 300 blk river bend ln san marcos, ems call | closed call jsalinas squad 61

20:40:28 700 blk smitty ln lockhart, animal at large | closed call aross

21:23:45 reed dr assist motorist | found secure jsalinas 8240

21:36:11 300 blk morning mist traffic stop | arrest made jsalinas 8241

21:47:20 hwy 183 n, suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8242

22:15:08 18911 blk san marcos hwy martindale, theft | closed call jsalinas

22:27:05 ih-10 access rd east luling, motor vehicle crash | closed call jsalinas 6b1007

22:38:15 ih-10 access rd east luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

22:46:10 4800 blk nn us hwy 183 s hwy lockhart, intoxicated individual | cancel/disregard jsalinas

may 20

05:36:30 100 blk niederwald dr buda, burglary of auto | closed call jsalinas 8213

07:49:44 schuelke rd , loose livestock | closed call lhiles 8260

08:05:05 7900 blk sh 130 lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lhiles mr 3

08:12:36 4500 blk fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8260

08:21:50 1800 blk fm 1977 martindale, stray dog | closed call lhiles 8261

08:23:20 7900 blk nhwy 183 n hwy lockhart, loose livestock | closed call zsikes 8261

08:58:24 700 blk nn medina st lockhart, civil matter | closed call lhiles 2409

09:31:15 5800 blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, assist motorist | closed call lhiles 8213

10:05:08 1000 blk san jacinto st lockhart, animal welfare concern | referred to another agency zsikes

10:26:17 700 blk pebblestone rd dale, stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8260

11:23:29 river park dr water leak | closed call lhiles

11:43:59 fm 1322 sb lockhart, suspicious vehicle | closed call lhiles 8210

11:53:35 7500 blk hwy 142 hwy maxwell, abandoned vehicle | closed call lhiles 8213

12:04:23 17000 blk fm 1322 luling, welfare concern | closed call lbarrios 8211

13:09:32 300 blk bodemann ln lockhart, ems call | closed call lhiles

22-05-1733 05/20/2022 13:21:43 2500 blk necamino real – ne sector kyle, refer to other agency | closed call lhiles

13:40:22 100 blk city view cir maxwell, stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8260

13:49:42 100 blk old bastrop rd san marcos, ems call | closed call zsikes squad 61

14:00:59 478.5 blk sh 130 lockhart, abandoned vehicle | closed call lbarrios 8213

14:17:22 a100 blk sector w – tmobile usa luling, loose livestock | closed call lhiles

14:35:50 800 blk old lytton springs rd civil matter | closed call lhiles civ 1

15:19:33 sh 130 stolen vehicle | closed call aross 8210

15:43:45 1200 blk hidden oak rd dale, discharge firearms | closed call zsikes 8213

16:38:53 100 blk river park dr martindale, ems call | closed call lhiles squad 61

16:39:26 1200 blk secrystal river pkwy – sector se san marcos, multiple callers for active call | closed call aross

17:20:21 3800 blk camino real hwy traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2304

17:38:02 6000 blk san marcos hwy traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2304

17:39:42 hwy 142 martindale, reckless driving | closed call zsikes

18:11:47 7600 blk ee fm 20 – e sector dale, information | closed call lhiles

18:17:44 100 blk polonia rd lockhart, stray dog | no report lhiles

18:23:52 400 blk pebblestone rd dale, fire-structure | no report aross 8220

18:54:11 7600 blk fm 713 dale, telephone harassment | no report asalvatierra 8223

19:18:02 camino real maxwell, traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 2304

19:32:07 6200 blk ss us hwy 183 hwy lockhart, criminal trespass | closed call aross

19:42:49 200 blk tierra verde run dale, telephone harassment | no report asalvatierra 8241

19:54:15 garrett trl kyle, animal at large | closed call aross

19:59:51 13414 blk candide ln buda, deadly conduct | unable to locate aross 8220

20:02:22 400 blk pebblestone rd dale, rekindle | closed call asalvatierra

20:12:18 camino real kyle, loose livestock | unable to locate asalvatierra 8241

20:15:47 2500 blk swcamino real – sw sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call aross

20:19:13 12203 blk camino real kyle, information | no report aross

20:19:55 300 blk llano st lockhart, telephone harassment | no report asalvatierra 8241

20:40:47 10200 blk old colony line rd dale, ems call | no report aross

20:52:36 6500 blk fm 1854 dale, motor vehicle crash | report taken asalvatierra 8220

21:13:17 bunny run maxwell, discharge firearms | unable to locate aross 8241

22:41:09 sh 130, reckless driving | closed call asalvatierra

23:05:05 100 blk niederwald dr dr kyle, loud music | unable to locate aross 8241

23:50:3 12500 blk camino real kyle, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra 8241

may 21

00:03:14 highland ranch way dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8220

00:31:28 11730 blk shwy 183 s hwy luling, recovered stolen vehicle | supplement asalvatierra 8220

00:43:17 60 blk country way maxwell, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8241

01:58:41 1000 blk rosewood st dale, suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8241

02:42:20 13000 blk fm 1854 dale, traffic stop | arrest made asalvatierra 8241

02:52:51 10821 blk camino real kyle, reckless driving | closed call asalvatierra 8220

03:05:58 3200 blk taylorsville rd red rock, ems call | closed call asalvatierra 8220

03:09:29 13318 blk fm 86 dale, suspicious circumstance | closed call asalvatierra 8223

04:19:44 6200 blk shwy 183 s hwy luling, stolen vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8223

06:41:17 fm 713 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra

06:57:56 barth rd dale, abandoned vehicle | closed call zsikes 8213

07:12:43 1400 blk fm 1386 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8211

08:06:54 1200 blk thompson rd public service-aco | closed call kdavila 8211

08:22:29 24 blk paisano ln lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

09:07:08 fm 2984 luling, loose livestock | sgt notified zsikes

09:49:01 1900 blk dale ln dale, public service-aco | closed call zsikes 8213

11:30:02 hwy 80 san marcos, motor vehicle crash | closed call zsikes 8211

11:38:43 100 blk quail ridge dr rdge, public service | closed call zsikes 8210

12:43:07 stairtown rd, stray dog | sgt notified zsikes

14:42:32 18262 blk san marcos hwy martindale, alarm business | sgt notified zsikes

15:25:16 hwy 142 , traffic stop | citation kdavila 2305

15:36:33 old bastrop rd, traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2306

16:03:16 3600 blk washburn rd luling, welfare concern | closed call kdavila 8211

16:15:41 8500 blk state park rd lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

16:44:56 3700 blk sandy fork rd rd mcmahan, grass fire | closed call zsikes

17:02:40 1100 blk old lockhart rd buda, discharge firearms | unable to locate kdavila 8213

17:08:07 7500 blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila

17:22:13 100 blk river park rd rd martindale, public assist | closed call kdavila

17:58:05 100 blk river park rd rd martindale, public assist | closed call kdavila

18:26:59 100 blk river park dr martindale, river -medical | no report kdavila

19:05:50 2500 blk ss colorado st lockhart, criminal trespass | no report asalvatierra 8240

19:08:28 la quinta cv kyle, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223

19:13:15 500 blk crooked rd dale, criminal mischief | report taken asalvatierra 8220

19:15:11 unknown, traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 2306

19:18:19 100 blk river park rd martindale, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 2305

19:20:04 hwy 142 martindale, disturbance | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223

19:23:16 700 blk sierra dr dr lockhart, loud music | unable to locate asalvatierra 8240

19:40:43 lockhart st martindale, welfare concern | closed call asalvatierra

19:55:59 100 blk river park rd martindale, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8220

20:01:32 100 blk river park rd rd martindale, river -medical | closed call asalvatierra utv 61

20:05:40 200 blk pasture rd luling, ems call | no report asalvatierra

20:07:06 100 blk river park rd martindale, tx river -medical | closed call asalvatierra

20:08:39 sierra dr lockhart, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra

20:39:15 5600 blk camino real maxwell, suspicious person | no report asalvatierra 8240

20:58:47 fm 1979 martindale, discharge firearms | closed call asalvatierra 8240

21:50:46 1000 blk denver ct maxwell, assault | report taken asalvatierra 8223

22:08:57 200 blk vaquero ln ln kyle, discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8223

22:51:08 fm 2001 kyle, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8223

22:52:35 1100 blk mule creek rd luling, missing person | closed call lhiles 8240

23:40:35 4600 blk barth rd lockhart, fire-brush | no report lhiles 8223

23:45:42 1500 blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call lhiles

23:50:26 u300 blk sector se – tmobile usa

mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | closed

call lhiles

May 22

00:07:24 hwy 183 sb luling, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra eng 51

00:15:11 1400 blk naustin rd – n sector rd luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:09:46 4889 n hwy 183 lot# 142 , follow up investigation | no report asalvatierra 8223

01:14:44 17545 blk camino real dale, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8223

01:16:28 2000 blk nw williamson rd – nw sector

rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:19:43 7500 blk wcamino real – w sector buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:26:58 400 blk reata ranch rd rockhart, alarm residence | found secure asalvatierra 8220

01:29:48 1100 blk mule creek rd ruling, recovered missing | closed call asalvatierra 8240

01:31:17 2000 blk nwwilliamson rd – nw sector

rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:40:05 7500 blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

02:07:09 200 blk swmesa dr – sw sector dr

bastrop, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

03:37:10 8300 blk eeast fm 20 dale, suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8240

05:45:21 7900 blk efm 672 dale, ems call | closed call asalvatierra

06:45:50 3600 blk washburn rd rd luling, suspicious vehicle | unable to locate asalvatierra 8210

07:44:00 kellogg ct stray dog | unable to locate kdavila

08:11:53 50 blk stagecoach ct lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

08:23:47 6500 blk taylorsville rd stray dog | closed call kdavila

08:27:20 1000 blk denver ct lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

09:35:51 700 blk reata ranch rd rd loose livestock | closed call kdavila

10:09:18 2500 blk hwy 183 sb hwy criminal trespass | supplement kdavila 8210

10:39:23 old lytton springs rd traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8213

11:11:03 hwy 80 traffic stop/arrest | closed call kdavila 6b1004

11:14:12 100 blk dustin’s dr loose livestock | made secure kdavila

11:24:39 36 blk nn old spanish trl stray dog | closed call kdavila

11:51:06 1200 blk reed dr lockhart, citizen contact | closed call kdavila 8210

12:04:41 2200 blk tumbleweed trl dale, stray dog | closed call kdavila

12:53:06 1200 blk reed dr dr lockhart, complaint | closed call kdavila 8210

13:07:34 6200 blk san marcos hwy wireless-guadalupe co., ems call | referred to another agency kdavila

13:54:47 3700 blk san marcos hwy hwy follow up investigation | criminal trespass warrant issued kdavila 8213

15:16:15 400 blk dale ranch rd Dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate kdavila 8211

15:39:29 800 blk old lytton springs rd lockhart, disturbance | closed call kdavila 8210

5:55:04 2900 blk fm 20 lockhart, assist motorist | closed call zsikes

16:22:56 3000 blk misty ln loose livestock | made secure kdavila

17:27:37 hwy 80 reckless driving | closed call kdavila 1645

19:04:02 4500 blk fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | closed call lhiles 8223

19:04:29 camino real kyle, reckless driving | closed call asalvatierra

19:44:25 sh 130 lockhart, stranded motorist | no report asalvatierra 8220

19:54:34 sh 130 lockhart, assist motorist | report taken asalvatierra 8220

20:02:52 stairtown rd luling, assist motorist | closed call asalvatierra 8242

20:11:24 3600 blk callihan rd luling, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 8242

22:04:28 200 blk cross meadow ct buda, reckless driving | closed call asalvatierra

22:55:57 10700 blk nn hwy 183 hwy buda, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra mr 2