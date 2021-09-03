Sheriff’s Office says apparent homicide ‘under investigation’ Share:







An 82-year-old man in Tilmon was shot and killed at a residence earlier this week, according to a Sept. 3 press release issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Boulder Lane after receiving a call reporting a deceased male.

Deputies found the body of Lothar Storch, 82. According to reports, Storch had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In its Sept. 3 press release, the sheriff’s office referred to Storch’s death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said it did not believe the incident posed a threat to the public.

No further details were given and a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said he had no further information with regard to potential suspects or motives.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.