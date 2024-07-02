Burn ban remains off, but dry spell coming Share:







LPR staff

Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there had been minimal fires over the previous two weeks, but that none had been serious.

Rangel said Caldwell County was approaching a dry spell as no rain was forecasted in the next 10 days, but there was hope of receiving rain from a tropical storm later in July.

There is a chance the area could get some rain from a Hurricane Beryl, but it’s future is uncertain.

For now, the Burn Ban remains off in Caldwell County.

In other business:

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden was approved via a resolution to execute a loan agreement from the State Infrastructure Bank of up to $2.1 million to be for construction and safety improvements to U.S. Highway 183 in the Luling area. The work would include the addition of a turn lane and deceleration lane.

Also approved an updated Caldwell County Transportation Plan.

Commissioners approved a list of nine individuals to serve on the Salary Grievance Committee.

The County approved a new Outstanding Check Policy, which could clear up current outstanding checks. County Auditor Danie Teltow said the county has outstanding checks dating back to 2014. Also, checks issued by Caldwell County will now be good for 90 days.

A new Mass Gathering process application packet was approved for Caldwell County.

Commissioners approved the final play for Bollinger Subdivision, Phase 1 consisting of 44 residential lots on about 12.09 acres located on FM 2720 north of Bob White Road; and Phase 2 consisting of 110 residential lots on about 21.65 acres located on FM 2720 north of Bob White Road.