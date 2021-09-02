Lions fall to Johnson on the road Share:







The Johnson Jaguars (2-0) recorded their second consecutive win by more than 50 points, this time at home in Buda against the Lockhart Lions (1-1) in a 56-8 non-district Thursday night game.

Johnson scored early and often against the Lions, leading by 35-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions struggled to find momentum early in the contest, going without a first down until the end of the first quarter with the Jaguars up by five scores.

It was then that sophomore quarterback Ashton Dickens completed a pass to Joseph Duron for Lockhart’s first first down of the contest, showing some life on a drive in which Lockhart picked up an additional first down, also by Duron, on a run of more than 10 yards that led the Lions deep into Johnson territory.

The Lions turned the ball over on downs, and the Jaguars’ momentum on offense continued, with Johnson padding its sizable lead with two more scores to make the score 49-0 at the half.

With an accelerated clock working against them in the second half, the Lions avoided the shutout with just over two minutes to play in the final frame, when backup quarterback Dylan Evans pitched a lateral to junior running back Sean McKinney who trotted into the end zone. Duron plunged across the goal line on the next play to make the score 49-8, giving the Lions something positive to build on as they head back to practice to prepare for Dripping Springs.

Read more Lions football coverage in the Sept. 9 Lockhart Post-Register.