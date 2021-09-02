Monica Lynn Maddox Share:







Monica Lynn Maddox, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 31, 2021 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born May 8, 1962 to Bennie Wayne and Mildred Kiker in Odessa, TX. She met and married the love of her life, Keith Maddox and were happily married 38 years. They lived a life of service to the Lord that included stops in Odessa, TX, Slidell, LA, Boutte, LA, Loranger, LA and finally Prairie Lea, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Wayne and Mildred Kiker.

She is survived by her husband Keith Maddox; daughter Kristin; son Kevin; daughter in love Kimberley as well as 2 granddaughters Monti and Breland, and 2 grandsons Gabriel and Troy; one sister Janet Gober (husband Lee); one brother Larry Kiker (wife Alice) and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at Prairie Lea Baptist Church from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be Saturday, September 4th at Fentress Community Cemetery at 10 AM with a memorial celebration of life service at Prairie Lea Baptist Church at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Prairie Lea Baptist Church c/o “Monica’s Playground” PO BOX 249, Prairie Lea, TX 78661. Services are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com