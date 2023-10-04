Carver building gets Historical Commission help Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

At its 100th anniversary, the building that once housed the Carver Green Hornets prior to desegregation in Texas schools, there were promises of renovation and restoration. All of this is possible due to a $3 million promise from the Texas Historical Commission.

A large gathering turned out at the building on East Market Street in Lockhart Saturday morning, listening to plans for the former two-story schoolhouse of local African Americans.

There were representatives from the Prince Hall Masons of Texas, the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, the Texas Historical Commission, and special guests.

Grand Master Michael T. Anderson of the Prince Hall Masons of Texas noted “What a beautiful day. I am grateful that the Lord has blessed us this day. This is a historic event.”

Anderson said the plans for the building are multi-faceted.

“It is our intention to make this a multi-purpose building, one for the community, provide job training, provide a museum,” Anderson said. “Upstairs is an auditorium where there could be community meetings or weddings. We have plans for this building.”

Anderson said it had been a long journey, but there was still much work to be done.

“We’ve been working on this since 2017,” Anderson said. “I’m gonna ask that you still be patient with us because we still have a long way to go. Just know that we’re working to get to the point where we are working on the building. It’s buildings like this that preserve our history, and we can preserve them, not just African Americans for all the world to know that what we have contributed.”

There were promises that air conditioning would be among the items installed in the building as well as restrooms.

Also, among the ideas for the building’s use will be a workforce development, tutoring and activities for local youth.