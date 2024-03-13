Hispanic Chamber banquet Saturday
By Kyle Mooty
LPR Editor
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet on Saturday, March 16, at the Lockhart Lions Club.
A cocktail hour will take place from 6-7 p.m., followed by the dinner and banquet at 7 p.m.
Bexar County Court of Law Judge Melissa Vara will be the featured speaker.
The Mardi Gras-themed banquet will include a photo booth with Heather Leider taking photos.
There will be a silent auction.
Charity Kittrell of 4:12 Kids will sing the National Anthem. Also, Lockhart Mayor Lew White will provide a State of the City report, Superintendent Mark Estrada will give a State of LISD, and Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Development will give a State of the Economy.
Tickets for the banquet are $75 each. There will be an open bar. Tickets are available by calling the Chamber at 512-398-9600, or via email at gcchcc2011@gmail.com.
There are also sponsorship tables available.
The Lockhart ISD ROTC will present colors at the banquet, which will have five awards announced.