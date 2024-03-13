Hispanic Chamber banquet Saturday Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet on Saturday, March 16, at the Lockhart Lions Club.

A cocktail hour will take place from 6-7 p.m., followed by the dinner and banquet at 7 p.m.

Bexar County Court of Law Judge Melissa Vara will be the featured speaker.

The Mardi Gras-themed banquet will include a photo booth with Heather Leider taking photos.

There will be a silent auction.

Charity Kittrell of 4:12 Kids will sing the National Anthem. Also, Lockhart Mayor Lew White will provide a State of the City report, Superintendent Mark Estrada will give a State of LISD, and Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Development will give a State of the Economy.

Tickets for the banquet are $75 each. There will be an open bar. Tickets are available by calling the Chamber at 512-398-9600, or via email at gcchcc2011@gmail.com.

There are also sponsorship tables available.

The Lockhart ISD ROTC will present colors at the banquet, which will have five awards announced.