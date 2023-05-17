Lions to give sneak preview of fall during Spring Game Thursday Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart will give a preview of things to come this fall when it takes the field Thursday evening for its Maroon and White football game at Lions Stadium.

Last season’s 8-4 record by Head Coach Todd Moebes’ Lions was culminated in the second round of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs, narrowly losing to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff in a 49-42 shootout at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium.

Among the highlights of the season was a 42-28 victory at Kerrville Tivy, Lockhart’s first win over the Antlers since 1992.

The Lions also crushed San Antonio Burbank in the first round of the state playoffs, 62-7, to claim the Bi-District championship.

Last season, Lockhart junior quarterback Ashton Dickens set the school’s new single-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, eclipsing Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 mark of 1,984.

The gates for the evening’s activities will open at 5:15 p.m.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the local Special Olympic athletes entering Lions Stadium following the Olympic theme at 6 p.m. There will be a Special Olympics 50-meter dash at about 6:08 p.m.

The Lions’ football players will be introduced at 6:15 p.m.

The National Anthem is scheduled for 6:25 pm., and the first half will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will be three 10-minute quarters, with halftime at about 7:15 p.m.

The Lockhart cheerleaders will be introduced at halftime. The Lionnettes will perform at the half.

The third and final quarter will begin at about 7:30 p.m.