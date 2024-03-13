Fur Ball moves to Luling Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The inaugural Fur Ball was a hit last year and hopes to be equally pleasing to guests in its second event, this year moving to Zedler Mill in Luling on March 23.

Proceeds from the event will benefit medical needs at local veterinary clinics paid through the Fur Ball. In a recent surgery, a dog, Spencer, had an injury before landing at the shelter.

Proceeds also benefit vaccinations, spay and neutering, so that pets may leave the shelter with transport to waiting rescues and adoptive families, according to Alex Worthington.

Proceeds may also help with off-site boarding when the shelter is overcrowded to prevent euthanasia. Proceeds can also help with medication.

The band at the Fur Ball with be the Saddle Sores.

Commerce Café will cater the event, and Little Trouble will handle the bars.

VIP sponsorships are available by visiting the Lockhart Fur Ball on both Instagram, Facebook, and at lockhartfurball.org. Tickets are $125 for General Admission and there are sponsorships available for the Cool Cat and Best in Show.

Dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Dogs from the Lockhart Animal Shelter will be on site to visit and pet from 6:15-7 p.m.

Any business wanting to have its coupons or ‘Shout Outs’ to be in the Swag Bag can contact the Fur Ball’s social media sites.

Some of the auction items for the event include a cruise for two (4 nights/5 days, choice between Bahamas, Cozumel or Catalina/Ensenada), an Apple Electronics Package, a Christopher St. Leger print, a Brian Phillips print, a 2-night Stay at Birdie House including gift cards to local shops and restaurants, 2 prints from Soundwaves, 2 Moody Theatre Tickets, a Pet Package that includes a custom pet portrait, a Tori Burch handbag, and a Yeti 65-gallon cooler filled with items.