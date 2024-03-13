The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Paige Aaron. First grade teacher at Navarro Elementary.

Subjects: “I teach all subjects.:

Hometown: “I was born and raised in Dripping Springs. I moved to San Marcos when I began college and have been there ever since.”

Where did you graduate? “I graduated from Texas State with a degree in Early Childhood education and a minor in Music.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The community involvement and support, as well as working with such a great team of teachers!”

How would your friends describe you? “Honest, empathetic, and loyal.”

What values are important to you? “Loyalty, compassion, and self-expression.”

Favorite Books: “I love The Giving Tree and Chrysanthemum.”

Favorite Music: “Any and all! I listen to indie, rock, jazz, oldies, hip-hop, and more.”

Hobbies: “Painting, listening to music, and spending time with friends.”

What inspires you? “My friends, family, and students.”

Family: “My family includes me, my partner, and our two cats, Skipper and Murphy.”