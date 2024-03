Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 13

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

HalleyAnna, 2 p.m.

Tracy Weinberg, 3 p.m.

ET Rainbow Yantra, 4 p.m.

Keith Kallina, 5 p.m.

Mags Baker, 6 p.m.

Jackie Oberkrom, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Lonesome Dave Fisher, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Load Off Fanny’s

Huston Sonhouse, 1 p.m.

EZ, 2 p.m.

Bear Mungford, 3 p.m.

Ethan Ford & Michael Notarthomas, 4 p.m.

Luke Everett, 5 p.m.

Cameron Elise, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Factual Brains & Attic Ted, 8-10:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Load Off Fanny’s

Lindsey Eck, 1 p.m.

Mandy Rowden, 2 p.m.

Bill Whitbeck, 3 p.m.

Missoula Slim & HalleyAnna, 4 p.m.

Mark Jungers & Dustin Welch, 5 p.m.

Ashley Monical & Jules Vaquera, 6 p.m.

Stoney Gabel & Kevin Garinger, 7 p.m.

The PEARL

St. Patrick’s Celebration with Righteous Intonation, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Load Off Fanny’s

Jules Vaquera & Jenny Saad, 12:30 p.m.

Andrew Blanton & Philip Gibbs, 2 p.m.

HalleyAnna & Kathleen O’Keefe, 3 p.m.

Ethan Ford & Clay Jeffrey, 4 p.m.

Bear Ryan & Ryan Robertson, 5 p.m.

Daniel Thomas Phipps & Mark Allan Atwood, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Nicolette Costanzo: The Frog Poem Project, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Load Off Fanny’s

Christina Rae, 1 p.m.

Ethan Ford & Austin Mayes, featuring Nicolas Avey, 2 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

St. Paddy’s Day Special Show, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

John Cavender, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

