Local Entertainment lineup
Wednesday, June 14
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
Jamie Krueger, 8-10:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
Old Pal
Landon Hoffman, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Open Mic hosted by the Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 16
Courthouse Nights
DJ Island Time, 7 p.m.
Garrett T. Capps and the NASA Country Band, 8:30 -10 p.m.
Old Pal
Country Willie Edwards, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Sherita Perez, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Kreuz Market
Granvil Poynter, 2-5 p.m.
Old Pal
Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Kreuz Market
Doctor G & The Mudcats, 1-4 p.m.
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
Jamie Krueger, 8-10:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
* * *
