Local Entertainment lineup

Wednesday, June 14

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Krueger, 8-10:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Old Pal

Landon Hoffman, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by the Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Courthouse Nights

DJ Island Time, 7 p.m.

Garrett T. Capps and the NASA Country Band, 8:30 -10 p.m.

Old Pal

Country Willie Edwards, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Sherita Perez, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Kreuz Market

Granvil Poynter, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Kreuz Market

Doctor G & The Mudcats, 1-4 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Krueger, 8-10:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.