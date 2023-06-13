Black’s BBQ of New Braunfels ranked No. 2 by website Share:







The Original Black’s Barbecue of New Braunfels has been named the second-best barbecue restaurant in the country by TravelAwaits, a website dedicated to travelers 50-and-over.

The Original Black’s, headquartered in Lockhart, has its original restaurant on Main Street, but also has locations in San Marcos, Austin, and New Braunfels.

TravelAwaits named C.H.O.P. (Clay’s House of Pig) in Tupelo, Mississippi as the No 1 destination.

Black’s BBQ has been in Lockhart for 91 years and is the oldest same-family operated restaurant in Texas.