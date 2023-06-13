Post Register

Kreuz Market receives honor

Local News
From staff reports

Lockhart’s Kreuz Market has been certified as a Texas Business Treasure by the Texas Historical Commission.

Recently, the late Rick Schmidt, who once served as owner of Kreuz Market, was named to the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class of Legacy inductees.

Charles Kreuz Sr. Purchased Swearingen Market in 1900, renamed it Kreuz Market and kept it in the Kreuz family until 1948 when longtime employee and butcher Edgar Schmidt purchased the business from the Kreuz family. Edgar Schmidt sold the business to his sons Rick and Don Schmidt in 1984. Rick Schmidt’s son Keith Schmidt has owned and operated Kreuz Market since 2011.

