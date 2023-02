Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Trivia Night, 7-9:30 p.m.

Ole Pal

Nate Guthrie, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with the Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Commerce Hall

Soap Boxers, 8 p.m.

Marry Cherry, 9 p.m.

je-Tejas, 10 p.m.

Being Dead, 11 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Brand New Key, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Soccer: Buda Hays at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Buda Hays, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Ole Pal

Ben Zuniga, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Ole Pal

Calloway Rich and the Prickley Pears, 9:30-11:30 p.m., 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Lockhart High School

Soccer: LHS Boys at Leander Glenn, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Leander Glenn at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Commerce Hall

South Texas Tweek, 7 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.