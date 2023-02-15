Dickens earns all-state as a junior Share:







Staff reports

Lockhart High School junior quarterback Ashton Dickens was named Honorable Mention All-State on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team for Class 5A.

Dickens set Lockhart’s all-time single-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, eclipsing Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984.

In 12 games, Dickens accounted for 40 touchdowns, running for 32 and passing for eight. He also passed for 1,020 yards in leading the Lions to the second round of the 5A D2 playoffs.

Lockhart finished 8-4 on the season, winning the Bi-District title with a 62-7 victory over Burbank in the first round of the playoffs.

Four members of the Lions’ football squad made the Padilla Poll Coaches All State Team, including senior defensive back Diante on the First Team, senior Treveon Hopkins as a Second Team linebacker, senior Sean McKinney as a Second Team running back, and junior offensive lineman Brady Stephenson on the Second Team.

Blue Bell/TSWA Class 5A All-State Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards — Max Anderson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4.5, 303, jr.; Colton Thomasson, Smithson Valley, 6-8, 325, sr.

Tackles — Brione Ramsey-Brooks, South Oak Cliff, 6-5, 380, sr.; (tie) Andre Cojoe, Mansfield Timberview, 6-6, 325, sr.; Trevor Goosby, Melissa, 6-7, 300, sr.

Center — (tie) Cody Clough, A&M Consolidated, sr.; Brodan Elliott, Georgetown, 6-2, 280, sr.

Wide receivers — Jalen Pope, Aledo, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jalen Hale, Longview, 6-2, 175, sr.; Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.

Tight end — Tripp Riordan, Frisco Wakeland, 6-5, 230, sr.

Quarterback — Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1, 180, sr.

Running backs — Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 205, soph.; James Peoples, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 190, jr.; Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station, 5-10, 165, soph.

Fullback — Ben Carter, Liberty Hill, 5-8, 175, jr.

All-purpose — (tie) Mekhi Sandolph, Waco University, 5-6, 160, sr.; Tyrell Trevino, Mercedes, 5-11, 160, sr.

Place-kicker — Dylan Riggins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-2, 160, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Billy Walton, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 230, sr.; Nigel Smith, Melissa, 6-5, 270, jr.; Keith Smith, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 275, sr.; Riley Van Poppel, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.

Linebackers — Brandon Jones, South Oak Cliff, 6-1, 195, jr.; Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, 6-1, 208, sr.; Gavin Woods, Smithson Valley, 6-3, 225, sr.; Grant Mirabal, Argyle, 6-1, 230, sr.

Secondary — Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff, 6-0, 175, sr.; David Spruiells, South Oak Cliff, 5-9, 165, sr.; Gerald Lacy, Lancaster, 5-11, 185, jr.; (tie) Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Johnson, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 170, jr.

Punter — Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.

Utility — Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.

Kick returner — Rett Andersen, Alamo Heights, 5-11, 180, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: (Tie) Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage and Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek

Defensive Player of the Year: Billy Walton, South Oak Cliff

Coach of the Year: Clifton Todd, South Oak Cliff

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Guards — Briley Barron, Texas High, 6-5, 305, sr.; Kolt DelaTorre, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 295, sr.

Tackles — Isaac Sohn, Aledo, 6-4, 285, sr.; Wes Tucker, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.

Center — Jackson Harrison, Liberty Hill, 6-1, 285, sr.

Wide receivers — Drayden Dickmann, Georgetown, 5-11, 169, sr.; Karson Maynard, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.; Bryant Wesco, Midlothian, 6-2, 170, jr.

Tight end — Bryce Gilchrist, Frisco Heritage, 6-3, 235, sr.

Quarterback — Elijah Durrett, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 160, sr.

Running backs — Taylor Tatum, Longview, 6-0, 195, jr.; Sedrick Alexander,

Austin LBJ, 5-9, 195, sr.; Chase Bingman, Terrell, 5-9, 170, jr.

Fullback — Isaac Lozano, Roma, 5-7, 140, jr.

All-purpose — Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.

Place-kicker — Cub Patton, Lubbock Cooper, 6-0, 160, soph.

Defense

Linemen — Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-5, 250, sr.; Dealyn Evans, Longview Pine Tree 6-6, 270, jr.; Billy Smith, Longview, 6-1, 235, jr.; Brendan Bett, Killeen Ellison, 6-5, 285, sr.

Linebackers — Ta’Darion Boone, Longview, 5-9, 175, sr.; Davhon Keys, Aledo, 5-11, 205, jr.; Harrison Robinson, College Station, 5-10, 175, sr.; Tommy Colligan, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 245, sr.

Secondary — Javeon Wilcox, Lake Belton, 6-1, 215, sr.; Tony Hamilton, College Station, 5-10, 175, jr.; Willie Nelson, Longview, 5-9, 175, jr.; David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, 6-1, 205, sr.

Punter — Noah Moaga, Belton, 5-8, 160, sr.

Utility — Micah Simpson, Greenville, 5-9, 150, sr.

Kick returner — Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards — Logan Marshall, Brenham, 6-0, 270, sr.; Mason Timmermann, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-4, 255, sr.

Tackles — Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-1, 285, soph.; Dante Garcia, PSJA North, 6-2, 280, jr.

Center — (tie) Zach Erickson, Belton, 6-3, 305, sr.; Jason Crowder, Argyle, 6-2, 280, sr.

Wide receivers — Micah Hudson, Lake Belton, 6-1, 195, jr.; Xayvion Noland, New Braunfels Canyon, 5-6, 155, sr.; Ja’Koby Banks, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-10, 180, sr.

Tight end — Ashton Garza, Hallsville, 6-3, 230, sr.

Quarterback — Deuce Adams, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-1, 170, jr.

Running backs — Davion Godley, Fulshear, 5-9, 160, jr.; Noah Long, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 185, jr.; (tie);, jr.; LJ Martin, Canutillo, 6-2, 200, sr.

Fullback — Jason Montes, PSJA North, 5-9, 195, jr.

All-purpose — (tie) Jordyn Bailey, Denton Ryan, 5-10, 175, sr.; Chris Bruce, Hays High, 6-3, 190, sr.

Place-kicker — (tie) Clayton Amaya, Smithson Valley, 5-10, 170, jr.; Mo Feketi, A&M Consolidated, 6-0, 175, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Jailyn Gibbs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-1, 208, jr; Korbin Johnson, College Station, 6-1, 260, sr.; (tie) Avion Carter, Amarillo Tascosa, 6-6, 245, sr.; Ansel Din-Mbuh, Aledo, 6-3, 285, sr.

Linebackers — Braylan Shelby, Friendswood, 6-5, 235 sr.; Homar Barrera, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.; Latreveon McCutchin, Austin LBJ, 6-2, 205, sr.; Steven Garza, PSJA North, 5-9, 175, soph.

Secondary — Jaden Allen, Aledo, 5-10, 175, jr.; Chapman Lewis, Burleson Centennial, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jordan Sanford, Mansfield Timberview, 6-0, 180, sr.; (tie) A.J. Tisdell, College Station, 6-0, 180, sr.; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 170, jr.

Punter — Trey Batson, Argyle, 6-0, 190, sr.

Utility — Naje Drakes, Waco University, 5-9, 180, sr.

Kick returner — (tie) Sam Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 160, jr.;Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards — Drew Jones, Hallsville, 6-3, 270, sr.; Colter Lynch, Lubbock Cooper, 6-3, 280, sr.; Mathew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 260, jr.; Austin Soupiset, Alamo Heights, 6-0, 235, sr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 195, sr.

Tackles — Kaden Carr, Lubbock Cooper, 6-5, 320, sr.; Aiden Kaplan, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-3, 270, jr.; Koleton Faith, Fulshear, 6-6, 250, sr.; Dylan Shaw, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-4, 300, sr.; Connor Stroh, Frisco Wakeland, 6-7, 355, sr.; Jansen Ware, Port Neches-Groves, 6-4, 285, sr.; Ryan Webb, Barbers Hill, 6-3, 295, sr.

Centers — Aaron Abrego, South San Southside, 6-1, 270, jr.; Brice Loftin, Port Neches-Groves, 6-1, 295, sr.; Hunter Trojacek, Midlothian Heritage, 6-0, 240, sr.

Wide receivers — Ross DuBose, Gregory-Portland, 5-10, 185, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.; Alejandro Guerrero, CC Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 160, sr.; Kyler Meschi, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jayden Moreno, Corpus Christi Miller, 5-9, 160, sr.; Braden Regala, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 160, jr.

Tight ends – Kyler Smith, Mount Pleasant, 6-3, 216, sr.; Evan Stein, Frisco Lone Star, 6-3, 215, sr.; Gunnar Wilson, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.

Quarterbacks — Noah Booras, Georgetown, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jordon Davis, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-9, 190, sr.; Ashton Dickens, Lockhart, 6-1, 190, jr.; Hauss Hejny, Aldo, 5-11, 185, jr.; Kadin Long, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jace Moseley, Hallsville, 6-1, 178, sr.; Brennan Myer, Frisco Wakefield, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jayden Paluseo, CC Flour Bluff, 5-10, 150, soph.; Rylan Wooten, Brenham, 6-0, 170, sr.

Running backs – RJ Bunnell, Argyle, 6-1, 192, sr.; Bryan Chavez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-0, 250, sr.; J.Q. Davis Marshall, 5-9, 165, sr.; Brian Furch, Arlington Heights, sr.; Dennis Moody, Frisco Reedy, 5-10, 185, sr.; Andrew Petter, Georgetown, 5-11, 200, jr.; Parker Polk, Grapevine, 5-8, 175, sr.; Kedren Young, Lufkin, 5-11.5, 205, jr.

Fullbacks — Seth Smith, Fulshear, 5-9, 255, sr.; Terry Davis, Terrell, 5-9, 205, sr.; Cason Pustka, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-9, 185, sr.; Elijah Zeh, Burleson Centennial, sr.

All-purpose — Jerrod Hicks, Killeen Shoemaker, 5-9, 165, jr.; Justin Navarro, Edinburg Vela, 5-11, 170, sr.

Place-kickers — Alex Abbott, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-11, 164, jr.; Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.; Armando Rojas, Victoria West, 6-1, 190, sr.; Zach Southard, Hallsville, 6-0, 165, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Kevin Allen, Everman, 6-3, 280, sr.; Kenyon Armstrong, Manvel, 6-0, 225, sr.; Carson Combs, Marshall, 5-10, 250, sr.; Christian DeLaGarza, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jake Dufner, Edinburg Vela, 6-0, 190, sr.; Danny Garcia, PSJA North, 6-1, 275, jr.; Joshua Frayre, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 220, sr.; Luke Gambs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-3, 255, sr.; Dixon Hudson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4, 230, sr.; Daniel Obinna, Georgetown, 6-0, 280, sr.; Adrian Rodriguez, Alamo Heights, 5-8, 185, sr.; Hipolito Salazar, SA Southwest, 5-11, 200, sr.; Kade Tompkins, Midlothian, 6-1, 300, sr.; Ty’Odrick Wagner, Waco University, 6-1, 245, sr.

Linebackers — Chase Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-2.5, 195, sr.; Ricky Brown, Brenham, 5-10, 215, sr.; Mathew Castanada, San Antonio Southside, 5-10, 185, sr.; Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-2, 200, soph.; Mason Droddy, Port Neches-Groves, 5-8, 175, sr.; Michael Gonzalez, PSJA North, 6-1, 208, jr.; Kenneth Johnson, Abilene, 6-1, 185, sr.; Gabriel Juarez, Gregory-Portland, 6-0, 210, jr.; Miller Malone, Barbers Hill, 6-2, 190, jr.; Brodie Mitchell, Gregory-Portland, 6-3, 215, jr.; Caleb Otlewski, Melissa, 6-4, 225, sr.; Jordan Sample, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-1, 190, sr.

Defensive backs — Cameron Dickey, Austin Crockett, 5-10, 200, jr.; Dylan Doudt, Frisco Heritage, 5-6, 155, sr.; Jaaqwan Felton, Argyle, 6-1, 200, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; David Galon, Roma, 5-10, 155, jr.; Marquel Hambric, Terrell, 5-10, 161, jr.; Solomon Hopkins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1 185, sr.; Jermond McCoy, Whitehouse, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jalen O’Neal, Manvel, 6-1, 170, sr.; Thomas Shoales, Georgetown, 5-11, 180, sr.; Tyrone Morgan, Wichita Falls Rider, 5-10, 165, jr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 175, sr.; Justin Strong, Elgin, 6-1, 175, sr.; Jacob Fields, Melissa, 5-10, 180, sr.; Connor Tyler, CC Flour Bluff, sr.; Haeven Watson, SA Veterans Memorial, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.

Kick returners — Christian Sabsook, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 160, jr.; Kaleb Smith, Frisco Reedy, 6-0, 172, sr.; Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.; Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.

Utility — Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 185, jr.; Cameran Dickson, CC Flour Bluff, 6-1, 175, soph.