Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach: Lauren Hancock, Clear Fork Elementary.

What subjects do you teach? Kindergarten.

Hometown: San Antonio.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I graduated from Texas State in 2020 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies Pre K-6th.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The people I work with! I have created lifelong relationships with a lot of my coworkers that I will always treasure. ”

How would your friends describe you? “I asked my teacher best friend, Delaney Clements, to write this” “Lauren is a natural born leader who is all things creative and compassionate in and out of the classroom. She’s the best!”

What values are most important to you? “I would probably say individuality. I preach to my students to always be yourself over anyone else. Be loud, be weird, and dress how you want. Who cares what others think.“

Talents: “I love crafting. My favorite saying when I am shopping is ‘I could make that.’”

Favorite books: “My favorite genre is fantasy. I love to escape to a new world while reading.”

Favorite music: “I listen to all kinds, but LOVE Harry Styles!”

Hobbies: “I love reading, crocheting, hiking, and traveling.

What brings you hope? “The growth of my students. One of the blessings of kindergarten is I get to see them as a blank slate. They learn and grow exponentially and it makes me so happy to see where they start and where they can go.”

Family: “My fiancee, Parker (we’re getting married this summer in Mexico), and our three-legged cat, Sammi.”