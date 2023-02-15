Suspect arrested following foot chase Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s office

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at about 4:36 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to FM 671 near Mineral Springs Road to assist the Lockhart Police Department with a call for service that began in the City regarding child custody issues and a struggle over an involved vehicle.

The suspect, Gabriel McVae, 24, fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, with the victim still inside the car. The suspect fled south of Lockhart and stopped the vehicle near FM 671 and Mineral Springs Road to flee on foot. A perimeter was established in the area and multiple assets responded.

Thanks to the combined, intentional law enforcement efforts of the Lockhart Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Drone Team, Hays County Drone Team, Texas DPS Troopers, and Texas DPS Helicopter, the suspect was located and taken into custody. The suspect is being held at the Caldwell County Jail on offenses of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Unlawful Restraint and an active warrant out of Guadalupe County for Bail Jumping/Fail to Appear-Protective Order.