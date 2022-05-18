Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter runs weekly on the post-register’s website at www.Post-register.Com.

May 9

03:31:03 12500 Blk camino real kyle verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8221

04:38:30 100 Blk forister ranch dr Dale follow up investigation | closed call asalvatierra 8204

05:37:57 4500 Blk sefm 1185 dale, suspicious person | unable to locate asalvatierra 8231

08:42:38 2900 Blk fm 1854 loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8261

08:43:35 3100 Blk plant rd Prairie Lea, motor vehicle crash | closed call mrodgers 8232

08:48:31 Fm 1185 suspicious person | arrest on view lbarrios 8231

09:07:40 600 Blk persimmon st Lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2112

09:26:14 2100 Blk bois d’arc st civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2103

09:40:37 100 Blk still meadow cv open door | closed call mrodgers

0:01:32 600 Blk tumbleweed trl Lockhart, theft | closed call lbarrios 8231

10:07:09 1800 Blk rocky rd Uhland, criminal mischief | closed call lbarrios 8232

10:30:11 5700 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 2112

10:31:42 17545 Blk camino real Mustang Ridge, motor vehicle crash | cancel/disregard lbarrios

10:54:16 29 Blk cowan ln missing person | closed call mrodgers 8232

11:01:20 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers

11:44:49 2000 Blk old colony line rd Dale, assault | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:47:53 1500 Blk fm 1185 Mustang Ridge, motor vehicle crash | citation issued mramirez

11:53:33 16405 Blk camino real Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no report mramirez

12:02:37 7500 Blk wcamino real – w sector buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

12:51:16 3400 Blk fm 1185 Dale, ems call | closed call mramirez

13:03:48 Nhwy 183 n rd Lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call mramirez 6b1050

13:04:24 1500 Blk tmobile-ne sector-qf 497e8 wireless-guadalupe c, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

13:05:55 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy Martindale, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

13:38:04 200 Blk forister ranch dr follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers cid 4

13:45:34 700 Blk tower rd Lockhart, suspicious vehicle | unable to locate lbarrios 8231

14:49:14 2600 Blk westwood rd Lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2112

15:11:55 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

15:17:37 1900 Blk sandy creek rd Red Rock, stolen vehicle | closed call lbarrios 8241

15:18:50 Interstate hwy 10 fire-vehicle | no report mramirez 6b1050

15:19:55 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

16:17:09 900 Blk thompson rd Dale, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8204

16:33:41 100 Blk oak meadows dr follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers cid 4

22-05-0798 05/09/2022 16:37:00 U300 blk sector ne – tmobile usa Dale, refer to other agency | closed call mrodgers

16:50:02 1100 Blk bois d’arc st civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2103

16:52:22 100 Blk hays st mental subject | closed call mrodgers 8232

18:07:31 39 Blk oakwood dr alarm residence | closed call mrodgers 8242

18:13:37 5800 Blk camino real Kyle, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers

18:22:44 700 Blk tierra verde run dale, verbal disturbance | other mrodgers 8241

19:10:12 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, assist motorist | no report aross

19:15:54 100 Blk stockmen ln illegal dumping | no contact jsalinas

19:29:42 Fm 2720 debris in roadway | no report aross cid 2

20:07:56 5000 Blk state park rd Lockhart, loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8242

20:13:49 10220 Blk san marcos hwy Lockhart, assault | closed call aross 8242

20:32:39 2500 Blk williamson rd Mustang Ridge, assault | report taken aross 8241

20:38:29 100 Blk Fentress star rd public service | closed call jsalinas 8243

22:44:40 32 Blk harris ct welfare concern | found secure jsalinas 8243

23:59:23 48 Blk oakwood dr animal bite | closed call aross 8243

May 10

01:17:57 Fm 1854 loose livestock | found secure jsalinas 8241

04:06:32 16 Blk herms pl Lockhart, terroristic threats | closed call aross 8243

05:33:05 1000 Blk Dale lane Dale, abandoned vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8230

05:47:00 1900 Blk sandy creek rd recovered stolen vehicle | closed call aross 8232

06:04:45 16 Blk herms pl Luling, threats | closed call jsalinas 8232

06:50:36 Homann rd loose livestock | closed call aross 8232

06:59:34 Sh 130 mm 475 Lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

08:00:12 100 Blk beaver tail rd follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers cid 4

08:19:15 200 Blk main st Maxwell, stray dog | closed call lbarrios 8261

08:47:48 3700 Blk washburn rd Luling, civil matter | closed call lbarrios 8232

09:40:01 1600 Blk chamberlin rd Dale, follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8261

09:58:54 3400 Blk fm 671 lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers

10:09:59 800 Blk rolling ridge rd lockhart, animal welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8260

10:16:49 Political rd indian trail, stray dog | closed call lbarrios

10:27:36 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2404

10:56:21 28 Blk garcia ln dale, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2401

11:13:03 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8230

11:42:34 1500 Blk ss main lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2404

11:53:10 200 Blk Arabian stallion run Mustang Ridge, verbal disturbance | no report mramirez 8232

12:11:11 100 Blk bartlett ln Maxwell, narcotics investigation | closed call lbarrios 8232

13:05:03 3600 Blk fm 671 Lockhart, theft | closed call lbarrios 8232

13:11:38 Hwy 142 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers 2305

14:07:33 500 Blk tower rd lockhart, theft | no report mramirez 8232

14:50:12 99 Blk brite rd Lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2109

15:12:23 Hillview rd loose livestock | closed call mramirez 8260

15:16:05 4000 Blk san marcos hwy luling, ems call | closed call mramirez 2305

17:08:03 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, follow up investigation | no report mrodgers

17:11:57 100 Blk forister ranch dr dale, civil matter | closed call mramirez 2101

17:21:01 Sh 130 lockhart, ems call | no report mramirez

17:44:17 Hidden oak rd lockhart, assault | closed call mrodgers 8230

19:08:20 11000 Blk fm 86 luling, loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8243

19:20:28 200 Blk dale ranch rd dale, discharge firearms | contact made jsalinas 8241

19:29:39 5700 Blk seawillow rd lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call jsalinas

20:00:47 100 Blk nelle lane martindale, assault | no report aross 8242

21:19:50 300 Blk county line rd ems call | no report jsalinas

23:31:09 East fm 20 , welfare concern | arrest made aross 8243

23:36:09 Fm 20 citizen contact | closed call jsalinas 8242

May 11

04:04:46 400 Blk ss colorado st lockhart, suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8240

05:18:54 San marcos hwy welfare concern | closed call jsalinas 8243

05:47:44 700 Blk nevasquez ln kyle, suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas

06:07:12 Rocky rd kyle, motor vehicle crash | closed call aross 8213

06:15:13 Rocky rd suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8241

06:16:19 Ih-10 vehicle in roadway | referred to another agency aross

06:48:23 Homann rd loose livestock | closed call jsalinas

06:52:01 San marcos hwy loose livestock | unable to locate jsalinas 8261

07:40:13 Polonia rd lockhart, suspicious vehicle | closed call zsikes 8213

07:43:55 Fm 86 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call kdavila

09:37:31 3800 Blk fm 1854 civil matter | closed call kdavila 8211

10:24:56 3500 Blk old mcmahan rd lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

10:36:48 600 Blk rustler pass kyle, stray dog | unable to locate kdavila 8261

11:17:28 4500 Blk fm 1854 dale, follow up investigation | no report kdavila 8211

11:24:06 Sh 130 motor vehicle crash | closed call zsikes 8213

11:58:27 Pebblestone rd stray dog | unable to locate kdavila 8261

12:20:47 Hwy 142 martindale, grass fire | closed call lhiles

12:33:08 700 Blk political rd lockhart, stray dog | closed call kdavila 8261

13:11:08 Camino real traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2311

13:20:28 48 Blk oakwood dr follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8261

14:59:26 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos, assault | report taken kdavila 8211

16:05:50 100 Blk kaitlyn pl kyle, ems call | closed call lhiles

17:00:44 800 Blk robin ranch rd lockhart, assault | citation issued kdavila 8213

17:19:17 Camino real traffic stop | citation lhiles 2311

19:15:10 2600 Blk old lockhart rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call lhiles

19:17:08 Old lockhart rd Lockhart, discharge firearms | no report asalvatierra

19:29:57 200 Blk hidden path rd lockahrt, harassment | no report asalvatierra 8221

19:40:50 600 Blk tierra verde run Dale, follow up investigation | closed call lhiles

19:55:35 500 Blk morning mist Lockhart, disturbance | closed call lhiles 8224

20:23:32 3600 Blk mule creek rd harwood, threats | report taken asalvatierra 8223

20:28:50 12500 Blk camino real loose livestock | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221

20:32:04 16 Blk herms pl luling, wanted subject | closed call lhiles 8223

20:42:24 Sh 130 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8221

22:09:22 1900 Blk young ln lockhart, welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8223

22:17:41 Camino real dale, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

22:27:59 1200 Blk nn old bastrop san marcos, missing person | closed call lhiles 8221

May 12

01:33:52 1100 Blk nn magnolia ave luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:34:35 A500 blk sector ne – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency asalvatierra

06:43:18 homann rd Lockhart, loose livestock | found secure asalvatierra 8261

07:02:51 4500 Blk fm 2720 Kyle, motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8211

07:09:50 Hwy 80 reckless driving | closed call zsikes

07:11:24 9100 Blk fm 1854 dale, motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8203

07:55:35 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila

08:26:37 Seawillow rd loose livestock | closed call kdavila 8260

08:52:25 100 Blk 5th st maxwell, stray dog | unable to locate zsikes 8261

09:13:01 9100 Blk fm 1854 dale, stray dog | closed call zsikes 8260

09:32:37 1800 Blk pierce st luling, stray dog | closed call kdavila

09:41:32 Plant rd stray cat | closed call kdavila 8261

10:17:10 100 Blk constancio st fentress, animal bite | closed call lbarrios 8260

10:18:41 Fm 713 traffic stop | citation kdavila 2107

10:19:46 Rolling ridge rd lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8260

10:35:47 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, sex offender registration | closed call kdavila

10:48:50 1200 Blk witter rd stray dog | no contact kdavila 8261

10:50:10 2700 Blk fm 713 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2107

10:58:11 2800 Blk fm 713 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2107

11:38:27 500 Blk williamson rd assault | report taken kdavila 8211

11:50:26 36 Blk glover ln suspicious person | unable to locate kdavila 8211

11:59:17 Westwood rd lockhart, suspicious vehicle | unable to locate lhiles 8213

12:11:24 S colorado st traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2107

12:49:17 23 Blk niederwald dr alarm medical | closed call mramirez

12:55:08 1900 Blk san marcos hwy traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2107

13:09:35 3300 Blk fm 713 lockhart, ems call | closed call lhiles

13:11:38 11900 Blk hwy 80 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2107

13:17:56 1200 Blk secrystal river pkwy – sector se san marcos, reckless driving | closed call lhiles

13:35:39 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, traffic control/direct | closed call lhiles

13:41:07 Hwy 80 motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8203

14:40:42 3400 Blk sese river rd stray dog | closed call kdavila 8260

14:42:49 100 Blk indian trl lockhart, theft | closed call mramirez 8261

14:43:58 900 Blk center st traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2107

15:12:45 4000 Blk fm 672 dale, criminal trespass | closed call kdavila 8211

15:20:39 10225 Blk state park rd lockhart, theft | closed call mramirez 8213

15:38:24 6800 Blk taylorsville rd dale, theft | closed call lhiles 8213

15:41:55 20720 Blk camino real dale, motor vehicle crash | closed call lhiles 8211

16:12:09 1100 Blk tomahawk trl dale, cruelty to animals | closed call mramirez 8261

16:54:37 San marcos hwy martindale, reckless driving | sgt notified lhiles

18:27:39 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, warrant service | closed call lhiles 8224

18:52:12 Fm 672 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate asalvatierra 8224

19:13:18 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, transport prisoner | no report asalvatierra 8223

19:24:59 Blackjack st lockhart, debris in roadway | closed call lhiles 8223

19:39:11 16985 Blk san marcos hwy martindale, assault | closed call lhiles 8224

20:22:26 200 Blk church st maxwell, verbal disturbance | no report lhiles 8223

20:37:18 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa dale, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra mr 2

20:40:57 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call lhiles

21:26:37 200 Blk ss colorado st lockhart, follow up investigation | no report asalvatierra 8220

21:37:27 Sh 130 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8224

23:26:57 1000 Blk rosewood st dale, verbal disturbance | no report lhiles 8224

May 13

00:31:17 4900 Blk old mcmahan rd lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8223

01:06:26 18700 Blk ncamino real – n sector dale, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8224

01:09:51 18700 Blk camino real dale, motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra mr 2

01:40:18 4500 Blk fm 1185 dale, suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8224

01:48:34 2000 Blk westwood rd lockhart, ems call | no report asalvatierra 8223

02:07:26 19351 Blk camino real dale, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra mr 2

03:33:22 Cattlemens row lockhart, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra 8223

04:07:58 67 Blk tower rd lockhart, ems call | no report asalvatierra 8221

04:15:39 10900 Blk n hwy 183 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra 8220

08:31:58 500 Blk eileen’s way dale, animal at large | closed call mrodgers 8261

08:52:25 17000 Blk fm 1322 luling, animal welfare concern | closed call mrodgers

08:59:52 800 Blk old lytton springs rd lockhart, assault | closed call mrodgers 8243

10:40:00 19351 Blk camino real dale, livestock impound | closed call mrodgers 8261

11:19:56 Homannville trl lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:20:31 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

11:33:13 3700 Blk old kelley rd lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers

11:39:45 6200 Blk fm 1386 luling, alarm medical | no report mramirez

11:41:37 2900 Blk mineral springs rd Lockhart, death-hospice | closed call lbarrios 8230

12:01:43 3600 Blk ivy switch rd luling, mental subject | closed call mramirez 8230

12:38:05 4500 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, grass fire | closed call mrodgers

12:49:37 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – sw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross

12:55:01 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – sw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard mrodgers

12:59:05 Hwy 21, traffic stop | citation issued aross 2304

13:14:10 Fm 2720 Kyle, reckless driving | referred to another agency aross

13:24:00 100 Blk brook rd Luling, disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8243

13:41:22 1400 Blk washburn rd Luling, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2102

13:52:07 8600 Blk fm 20 threats | closed call aross 8205

13:55:22 7900 Blk ss us hwy 183 Lockhart, mental subject | closed call aross 8230

14:24:27 700 Blk royal dr, indecency w/child | closed call aross

14:29:46 8000 Blk us hwy 183 hwy information | closed call mramirez 8230

14:42:11 Ih-10 luling, welfare concern | unable to locate mrodgers 8243

15:09:46 700 Blk st joseph st prairie lea, animal at large | closed call mrodgers 8260

15:17:45 Hwy 21 cedar creek, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

15:33:33 6900 Blk san marcos hwy prairie lea, welfare concern | unable to locate mramirez 8243

15:44:55 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation issued aross 2304

15:59:20 1900 Blk ss colorado st Lockhart, traffic stop | citation aross 2110

16:27:15 2000 Blk ss colorado st lockhart, traffic stop | citation issued aross 2111

16:40:42 8000 Blk us hwy 183 warrant service | closed call aross 8230

17:57:12 18700 Blk san marcos hwy martindale, motor vehicle crash | closed call aross 8241

18:01:51 2900 Blk fox ln lockhart, stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8242

22-05-1162 05/13/2022 18:26:25 300 Blk dry creek rd Lockhart, juvenile complaint | closed call mrodgers 8240

18:38:16 Dawn dr , loose livestock | unable to locate aross 8241

18:53:19 300 Blk conchas st kyle, ems call | closed call aross

19:19:09 9400 Blk s san marcos hwy lockhart, assault | other jsalinas 8240

20:01:31 900 Blk valley way dr livestock complaint | closed call jsalinas

20:13:55 Ebarth rd st lockhart, assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8242

20:14:14 Barth rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross

21:07:54 Hwy 183 sb dale, reckless driving | closed call jsalinas 8242

21:09:21 Dawn dr discharge firearms | unable to locate aross

22:46:38 1000 Blk denver ct lockhart, terroristic threats | closed call jsalinas 8241

23:17:05 300 Blk dawn dr welfare concern | contact made jsalinas 8240

May 14

00:18:04 27 Blk county line rd dale, assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8241

01:43:41 13610 Blk avis rd buda, verbal disturbance | closed call jsalinas 8240

01:58:22 500 Blk fm 1854 , loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8241

02:30:28 4500 Blk fm 1185 dale, suspicious vehicle | contact made jsalinas 8240

08:28:40 79 Blk ss old spanish trl kyle, ems call | closed call mrodgers

08:33:14 Cattlemens row lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8243

09:21:16 1200 Blk reed dr follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8243

10:53:21 500 Blk eileen’s way lockhart, grass fire | closed call mrodgers 8213

12:28:02 6800 Blk taylorsville rd dale, stolen vehicle | no contact aross

13:44:08 1200 Blk schuelke rd alarm residence | closed call aross 8213

14:19:57 E lone star dr buda, ems call | closed call aross

16:39:31 High rd hays, assist another agency | no report aross 8213

16:48:10 Sandholler rd dale, suspicious person | unable to locate aross 8243

17:06:38 100 Blk dale ln citizen contact | closed call aross 8243

17:12:03 Fm 1185 lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8213

17:29:20 Hwy 80 martindale, reckless driving | closed call mrodgers

17:30:35 Hwy 183 nb lockhart, reckless driving | closed call aross

18:08:49 1300 Blk fm 1854 Cedar Creek, stolen vehicle | closed call aross 8241

18:22:01 100 Blk tower rd Lockhart, disturbance | closed call aross 8242

18:49:38 Cottonwood trl Lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate mrodgers

18:55:54 19385 Blk San Marcos hwy San Marcos, ems call | closed call jsalinas squad 61

19:04:09 14960 Blk San Marcos hwy Martindale, loose livestock | made secure jsalinas

19:10:39 Fm 86 loose livestock | unable to locate aross

19:18:29 26 Blk delgado st Martindale, ems call | closed call aross 8240

19:41:11 Old bastrop hwy motor vehicle crash | closed call jsalinas 6b1001

20:09:14 3000 Blk homannville trl buda, discharge firearms | closed call jsalinas 8240

20:18:08 Skyking dr juvenile complaint | unable to locate aross 8241

20:21:51 8400 Blk eeast fm 20 loud music | unable to locate jsalinas 8242

20:32:50 Nelle ln martindale, assault | unable to locate jsalinas 8241

20:33:42 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa lockhart, ems call | referred to another agency aross

20:39:19 E fm 20 lockhart, fire-vehicle | closed call aross 8242

20:46:42 2800 Blk airport hwy San Marcos, possession of marijuana | contact made jsalinas 8241

22:13:26 Arrow ln citizen contact | closed call jsalinas 8241

22:21:37 100 Blk joe’s place pl mental subject | contact made jsalinas 8241

22:22:21 St johns rd suspicious vehicle | closed call aross 8241

23:20:02 100 Blk mayfield ln loud music | closed call aross

23:23:51 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa lockhart, ems call | closed call aross 8241

23:30:12 2000 Blk williamson rd mustang ridge, ems call | closed call jsalinas

23:49:08 200 Blk cottonwood trl kyle, fire-brush | made secure jsalinas eng 1107

23:49:38 1500 Blk ee market st – sw sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard aross

23:53:01 500 Blk nlonghollow rd buda, assault | closed call jsalinas 8240

May 15

00:31:23 20035 Blk camino real dale, suspicious person | closed call jsalinas 8241

01:26:03 Hwy 183 n suspicious person | public assistance provided jsalinas 8242

02:03:47 Hwy 183 s, assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8242

02:04:28 Camino real bastrop, loose livestock | found secure jsalinas 8240

02:09:22 Silent valley park motor vehicle crash | arrest made jsalinas 8242

02:40:26 31 Blk deer run welfare concern | no contact jsalinas 8242

04:43:53 Calder rd buda, discharge firearms | unable to locate jsalinas 8241

05:35:10 Hwy 142 assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8243

06:51:53 Fm 713 assist motorist | closed call mrodgers 8243

08:27:53 Fm 672 lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:07:05 100 Blk lantana ln Maxwell, ems call | closed call mrodgers

11:10:32 600 Blk nwnw river rd martindale, complaint | closed call mrodgers 8231

211:49:33 Young lane lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8230

12:31:20 100 Blk maple st maxwell, assault | closed call aross 8231

15:47:52 5200 Blk eeast fm 20 , animal bite | closed call aross 8243

15:52:35 200 Blk glover ln maxwell, ems call | closed call mrodgers

16:13:42 100 Blk river park rd martindale, ems call | closed call aross 2302

16:23:19 Nelle ln san marcos, ems call | closed call aross 2302

16:34:19 100 Blk crossroads dr austin, ems call | closed call aross eng 1107

17:55:01 2000 Blk old colony line rd dale, suspicious vehicle | closed call aross 8242

18:15:07 100 Blk river park dr intoxicated individual | closed call aross 8241

18:24:02 5800 Blk camino real odor investigation | closed call aross

19:36:14 1200 Blk pettytown rd cruelty to animals | public assistance provided jsalinas 8242

19:58:45 6200 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, suspicious vehicle | closed call aross 8241

20:04:00 E fm 20 assist motorist | closed call aross 8241

20:45:05 Taylorsville rd Red Rock, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

20:45:15 Osprey dr dale, fire-brush | closed call aross

20:47:55 1500 Blk ee market st – se sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

20:48:17 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – e sector Dale, multiple callers for active call | closed call aross

20:48:45 7600 Blk ee fm 20 – e sector Dale, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

20:59:04 1000 Blk denver ct Lockhart, theft | closed call jsalinas 8241

22:35:23 4100 Blk barth rd Lockhart, ems call | closed call jsalinas 8241

23:07:57 Ih-10 wb Luling, reckless driving | arrest made jsalinas 8242