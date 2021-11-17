Pulliam appointed to LISD board Share:







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Rebecca Pulliam to serve as an at-large trustee.

Pulliam, an insurance agent in Lockhart, will serve this appointment until the next Board election in November next year.

Pulliam moved to Lockhart in 2013 with her husband Commodore. Her children are LISD students.

While Pulliam is new to the board, she is not new to serving the school district and the Lockhart community. She is the vice president of marketing and events for the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD.

Other leadership roles have included serving as president of the Lockhart Kiwanis Club, board director of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, and board chairman of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. In LISD, she has been a member of the District Advisory Committee, Student Health Advisory Committee, and 2019 Long Range Facilities Planning Committee.

Pulliam is also a graduate of the 2018 Leadership Lockhart Program with a comprehensive understanding of the operations and mission of the school district. Pulliam earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

“I am extremely excited and honored to serve on the Lockhart ISD School Board,” said Pulliam. “I am passionate about every child receiving the education that they deserve and need. I believe all children should have access to the educational tools that they need to thrive.”

Superintendent Mark Estrada added, “Mrs. Pulliam’s experience as an LISD parent and as a leader in community and district organizations is going to be a tremendous asset to the Board and LISD, helping us build a legacy of excellence.”

Pulliam serves in the position vacated by former President Steve Johnson, who resigned during a September board meeting.

Johnson was first elected to the LISD Board in 2014 and served as vice president and president during his tenure. He was part of the first Board in the State of Texas to have completed the Texas Association of School Board’s eXcellence in Governance (XG) training.

“We are grateful for Mr. Johnson’s seven years of service to the LISD and the community,” said Estrada.

Estrada also expressed appreciation to all who had expressed interest in serving on the Board.

The current board officers are President Michael Wright, Vice President Warren Burnett, and Secretary Tom Guyton.

The next board election takes place Tuesday, November 8, 2022.