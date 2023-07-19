FCC delivers to those in need Share:







The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ consider it and honor and privilege to help those in need and without for the last few years. FCC has developed a relationship with Southwest Good Samaritan Ministries (SWGSM) in Los Fresnos. FCC in Lockhart gives Bombas socks, as well as “Coats for Kids” and other clothing and supplies, to those in need in Lockhart and Caldwell County. FCC puts together “Hygiene Kits” and gives those to those in need. Pictured are photos from the most recent trip to the United States/Mexico border and how Bombas has been part of this project to help the underserved and refugees from persecution and abuse. There have been refugees from South America, Cuba, and recently from Ukraine. Pictured (from left) are Clint Mohle, Bill Genn (FCC and founder of SGSMS), Reverend Filiberto Pereira. This was at the latest trip to SWGSM in Los Fresnos, Texas. This trip was Wednesday July 12.