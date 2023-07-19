Lockhart Golf Camp Share:







Lockhart High School Golf Coach Franklin Hudson said he was very impressed by the 6th to 8th graders that attended the recent golf camp. “They are all very focused and committed group,” Hudson said. “I am looking forward to working with them this fall as we continue to develop our program. A thank you to one of our high school players, Chris Collins, for his assistance. Lastly, I am look for more girls to join the golf program. It is a lot of fun and a great way to make new friends.” Joseph Capetillo installed new yardage signs at the range. Pictured are (front row, from left) Braxton Mayfield, Nicholas Munoz, Koen Cox & Joe Ramsay Jr., (back row) David Ramsey, Thomas Shelton, and Chris Collins.