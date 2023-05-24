Gaslight-Baker happenings Share:







Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Gaslight-Baker Theatre will have Summer Camp beginning June 5.

Visit mygbt.org to sign up.

The camps are for kids of all ages to explore their love of theatre. A variety of classes and workshops are offered – acting, singing, dancing, stagecraft, improv, and script-writing.

A production is held at the end of camp to show the kids’ talents.

Children will have fun while learning new skills in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft, all while making new friends.

Dates for camps:

* Elementary Drama Camp Session 1 – June 5-9

* Elementary Drama Camp Session 2 – June 26-30

* Junior Drama Camp – June 12-16

* Teen Drama Camp – June 19-23

* Summer Musical Camp – July 10-28

* * *

The 2023 GBT Schedule of Shows includes two musicals, two classic adaptations, and two contemporary works of speculative theater, one of which if the Texas premiere of a play written by Lockhart native Marisela Trivino Orta.

There will also be two traditional variety shows – Vaudeville and Tribute to Military Veterans.

Also, the Gaslight-Baker Theater will present The Presley Project, the 24-hour Play Festival, an expanded youth drama and musical education offerings, drama workshops, films, and more.

Schedule

June 1-4

Vaudeville at the Baker

Variety show

July 15-Aug. 6

9 to 5-The Musical

by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick

Sept. 8-23

Somewhere

By Marisela Trevino Orta

Oct. 13-28

Frankenstein

By Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel

Nov. 11-12

Tribute to Military Veterans

Variety show

Dec. 1-23

Elf-The Musical

By Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguilen

* * *

Volunteers are always welcome at the gaslight-Baker Theatre. They can assist in selling concessions, set construction, acting, directing, running lights or sound, stage crew, costumes, and more.

* * *

Acting is the heart of GBT and it is always looking for new talent. Sign up at mygbt.org and you will be notified of audition opportunities.