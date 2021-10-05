Report: New apartments could be in the works Share:







From staff reports

According to a report from an Austin-area media business outlet, more workforce housing could soon be on its way to Lockhart, provided the project passes muster with the city’s planning and zoning commission and the City Council.

The Austin Business Journal on Tuesday reported that Austin-based developer Austin Pacific One LLC recently bought 10 acres in Lockhart near the intersection of Borchert Loop and City Line Road and plans to turn the land into apartments, which would be the emerging company’s first project.

According to the ABJ, the proposed apartment community would have between 120 and 240 units, depending on permissions from the city.

According to the report, the Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to host a public hearing on the project at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by Lockhart City Council on Oct. 19.

The City Council’s agenda has not yet been posted. Lockhart City Council agendas are typically posted the Friday before the meeting.

Developer Vee Khuu said in the report that the apartments would be workforce housing and likely priced at or below the market rate.

According to reports, developers plan to include park space and amenities such as gym facilities on the property, which is located at 1824 Borchert Loop near Bluebonnet Elementary School and Lockhart Junior High School, and on property near Lockhart Springs Apartments, a mostly income-restricted apartment community.

Developers told the ABJ they would likely break ground on the property in 2023 and construction was projected to last approximately 18 months.

Khuu said in the report that the Lockhart location was chosen for the firm’s first project because of its proximity to the new Tesla factory and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

County votes to work on broadband solution

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court voted last week to work with a nonprofit to find solutions aimed to address a lack of countywide high-speed internet.

Commissioners voted to enter into a $49,500 contract with nonprofit Connected Nation to assess broadband needs and assist the county with grant funding proposals.

A Connected Nation representative who spoke at the meeting said the pandemic and resulting school and business closures underscored the need for reliable broadband in rural areas.

Connection Nation is charged with bringing Caldwell County information on the county’s broadband services to help it bring things up to speed.

City-wide bulky cleanup scheduled for Lockhart

The City of Lockhart, in partnership with Central Texas Refuse, is helping you do some fall cleaning through its city-wide clean up at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

All loose materials must be in bags or in containers that cannot weigh more than 60 pounds. All trash must be out at the property line by 7 a.m. the day of the cleanup.

For the safety of the streets, crew, and residents, please don’t bring your bulky items out to your property line sooner than five days before the event.

In this event, bulky item pickup charges will not be applicable on certain eligible items, including:

Appliances such as washers, dryers, and stoves

Carpeting measuring less than 4-feet long

Furniture

Scrap metal measuring less than 4-feet long

Treated wood (fence materials)

Mattresses

Tree limbs (must be bundled with rope or twine)

Limbs must not exceed 4-inches in diameter.

Limbs must not exceed 4-feet in length.

No palm tree or cacti limbs accepted.

Non-eligible items include:

Freon appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioning units. If you need someone to pick up these appliances, call Appliance Collector (512) 650-0528.

Televisions and computers

Automotive products/fluids

Paint

Hazardous materials

Demolition/construction debris and metal fencing

Tires

Batteries, ammunition, or explosives

Concrete or rocks

Railroad tie lumber

Pianos, hot tubs, motorcycles, or items larger than a typical appliance.

BRUSH PICKUP: When discarding brush and other items, please make two separate piles: one for brush and another one for everything else. No trash or treated wood can be in the brush pile. Brush piles with bulk trash mixed in will be skipped and will be the resident’s responsibility to remove.

Brush piles must have 5 ft. of clearance on both sides and free from obstructions up to 15 ft. tall. Do not place brush piles within 5 ft. of mailboxes, poles, trees, parked cars, and the bulk trash pile. The brush pile may not exceed 4 ft. in length and 40 pounds in weight.

We also ask you not to put material out on the street, where it could pose a traffic hazard. Call Central Texas Refuse at (512)243-2833 for more information.