Junior Livestock still all about the kids
Staff reports
The Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show set for March 2-4 at the Fair Associations’ facilities
will once again highlight the youngsters by getting them involved with the Little Showman project as well as the always fun Little Wrangler Hay Hauling and Pig Scramble contests.
The Little Showman Project, which began last year, allows Pre-K thru Second Graders to gain experience for future Livestock Shows as a mentor helps them show animals in the ring. They also answer questions from judges.
The Little Wrangler Hay Hauling is for kids ages 3-5. They choose a partner and together pull a wagon to pick up small bales of hays in a timed event.
The Pig Scramble is for grades K thru Second. The kids race to remove a ribbon from the tail of baby pigs, then race to the finish line in a timed event.
In each of the events, entry forms are available at the show.
* * *
Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show
March 2-4
Schedule of Events
Thursday, March 2
Check-In
12-2 p.m. — Market Swine
12-2 p.m. – Breeding Swine
12-2 p.m. – Poultry
2:30-4:30 p.m. — Market Lambs and Goats
2:30-4:30 p.m. — Breeding Lambs and Goats
5-7 p.m. — Market Rabbits
5-7 p.m. — Breeding Rabbits
5-7 p.m. — Market Beef
5-7 p.m. — Breeding Beef
7-7:30 p.m. — RE Weighs
Friday, March 3
(Judging on Friday)
8 a.m. — Pledge and Prayer
8-10 a.m. – Project Fair Check In
8 a.m. – Broilers
Immediately following – Turkeys
Not before 10 a.m. – Market Lambs
Immediately following – Ewes
Immediately following – Goats
Immediately following – Breeding Goats
Not before 2 p.m. – Market Rabbits
Immediately following – Breeding Rabbits
Not before 5 p.m. – Hay Hauling 3-4-year-olds
Immediately following – Pig Scramble Contest 2nd Grade
Immediately following – Little Showman Project, Pre-K and 2nd Grade
7 p.m. – Project Fair Silent Auction Ends
Saturday, March 4
8 a.m. — Pledge and Prayer
8 a.m. – Market Hogs
Immediately following – Breeding Gilts
Not before 10 a.m. – Steers
Immediately following – Breeding Beef
Immediately following – Overall Showmanship
4 p.m. – Barbecue by Kreuz Market
5:30 p.m. – All winners with Trophies, Jackets, and Prizes Photos
6 p.m. – Pledge and Prayer
6 p.m. – Animal Auction, 6 p.m.